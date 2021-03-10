Iowa County to determine how to understand the next stage of vaccination





(KWWL)-Thousands of Iowa have been vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, and the county’s health department is looking to find the next step. In Tama District, Public Health Director Shannon Zovka has already been assigned all this week’s appointments prior to the state’s announcement that people aged 16-64 with underlying health are eligible to be vaccinated. It states that it is. “I understand that the state will not receive any more Johnson and Johnson doses until after March 25,” Zovka said. With the approval and release of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the number of Iowa vaccines increased last week, with more than 100,000 inoculations in Hawkeye. This week, the state will receive approximately 70,000 doses. “Currently, the number of groups that can be vaccinated far exceeds what we actually have,” said Jared Parmeter of the Black Hawk County Public Health Department. Permeter said the biggest thing Iowa should remember is to be patient, and many counties are still working through previous groups. “They are all eligible. We do not prioritize” Move you up just for that because you were in Phase 1A “. They are all equally eligible, “Zoffka said. The Tama District Public Health Bureau uses social media to disseminate information when it is ready to increase bookings. “Once the appointments are available and the number of appointments is available, we’ll post them on our Facebook page,” Zoffka said. “We have a dedicated phone line for people to make calls and release that number when reservations are available, whether 10 or 50.” Zovka says the plan isn’t perfect, but says it’s the most direct way to connect with the population and believes it will work. She understands that not everyone has Facebook and recommends Iowa to keep family and friends on the lookout for updates.

