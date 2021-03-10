Brazil’s Covid catastrophe is an “atomic bomb” where a pandemic can be dragged out

Scientists warn: BrazilUncontrolled Coronavirus Outbreaks can threaten the global battle to end the pandemic.

The more infectious, vaccine-weakening P1 mutants that emerged there are already predominant in the majority of states, and there are no signs of slowdown.

“This information is an atomic bomb,” said Dr. Roberto Krenkel, a biomathematician at the Covid-19 Brazilian Observatory. The Washington Post.

“I’m amazed at the level [of variants] Found. The media doesn’t understand what this means. All variants of concern are more contagious … and this represents an accelerated stage of the epidemic. disaster. ”

Already, this variant has been identified as the cause of 15 cases in 9 states in the United States.

Fortunately, rising vaccination rates and reduced daily infections in the United States have helped stop the outbreak, but while the chaotic vaccine deployment is struggling to take root, ICUs Is not the case in Brazil, where is wobbling at the edge of full capacity.

“If not all countries are controlling outbreaks, no country will be safe,” Dr. Denise Garret, vice president of applied epidemiology at the Sabin Vaccine Institute in Washington, told the DailyMail.com.

The coronavirus is “out of control” prevalent in Brazil, producing a more infectious vaccinated variant known as P1 that is prevalent in at least 20 countries (pink).Experts warn that other parts of the world may still be vulnerable to new mutants as long as outbreaks are skyrocketing in South America.

In the United States, the P1 variant is not yet widespread, but if it does, it can re-infect hundreds of millions of unvaccinated people, even if they have previously been infected with COVID-19. There is.Only one new case was detected this month, but that can change

“We can vaccinate as much as we like in the United States and reach herd immunity, but as long as there are outbreaks that are out of control in other countries, the frontier is still open.

“In a country like Brazil, where there are no restrictions and the virus is loose, it’s really a hotbed of variants.”

All viruses are constantly mutated.

As with cancer, the more they spread and make a copy of themselves, the more they mutate-and those mutations can be more important.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, actually delayed the onset of significant mutations.

However, variants began to emerge worldwide in late 2020, as the proliferation of cases in most countries provided ample opportunity to mutate to the virus.

And they were particularly ripe for dangerous variants, the way this was deployed in Brazil.

The country was already experiencing a terrifying early wave. Antibody testing suggested that after the first wave of the pandemic, about 76% of the city of Manaus, which was outbreak in October, was infected.

It should have innately immunized three-quarters of the Amazon city against reinfection.

P1 has been detected in at least nine US states, but is widely believed to be underestimated due to the sparse genomic sequence used to search for variants.

It wasn’t.

Manaus was stunned by the second wave of infection in January. Devastation has reached a new peak, killing 100 people a day in a city of 2 million people.

The PI variant was discovered there in December and has a high infection rate, or worse, it may have been re-infected in the city.

Laboratory studies and actual data help mutates to a location known as E484K avoid antibodies caused by older variants or previous infections with vaccines designed to protect them. It suggests that.

“Immune pressure” promotes these types of mutations.

When faced with immunity that prevents the virus from hijacking cell mechanisms and copying itself, only strains with mutations that reduce the effects of the vaccine survive.

And they prosper.

“This new strain has escaped immunity, and it starts over, and now it’s the dominant lineage in Brazil,” said Dr. Garrett.

Regarding the US case of the P1 variant, she states: “They are obviously low, but definitely this variant is more contagious,” and can be more extensive than testing it.

The good news is that the vaccine appears to be effective against Brazilian variants, as opposed to early warning.

Innate immunity from previous infections appears to be less resilient to mutant challenges.

And since only 10% of Americans are fully vaccinated, hundreds of millions of Americans (including 29 million who already have COVID-19) are still vulnerable to the P1 virus. It may be.

“Without control, it’s only a matter of time. Here [in the U.S.] The good news is that we are vaccinated. So far, these variants have not escaped the vaccine because as many people as possible need to be vaccinated to control this. “Severe illness and hospitalization,” said Dr. Garrett.

“But there is no guarantee. The virus is evolving rapidly and may eventually be here if it continues to evolve in other countries.

“What happened in other countries has a real impact on other countries.”

She says this is the strongest case for fair distribution of vaccines around the world.

“I understand vaccine nationalism-countries want to vaccinate their population first-but without fair distribution, they are always a threat as long as they are still loose outbreaks. There is a world.’