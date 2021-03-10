LA County is below the level required for Red Tier and is controversial about easing business rules – Daily Bulletin

Los Angeles County will lower the required threshold based on lower coronavirus case rates and the number of vaccines administered in poorly serviced communities later this week, based on newly adjusted state indicators. It may move to a less restrictive state hierarchy.

On Tuesday, March 9, LA County dramatically improved its daily-adjusted coronavirus case rate to 5.2 cases per 100,000 people. Last week, the county recorded a daily adjusted case rate of 7.2 per 100,000 people. Scores are updated by the state every Tuesday.

Current rules require counties to record less than 7.0 cases per 100,000 people for at least two weeks in order to move to the red layer. It also incorporates other requirements related to indicators of positive rates and health inequalities in underserved communities. LA County has already qualified for Orange Tier based on these guidelines, but the state requires all three indicators to qualify.

However, if the state achieves its goal of delivering at least 2 million vaccines to the least serviced communities, there is another way to the deficit. When that happened, perhaps later this week, officials said they would raise the threshold for entering the red layer to 10 per 100,000.

“We expect (the newly adjusted case rate) to be less than 10 cases,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. “In our understanding, within 48 hours of the state’s announcement of the vaccine trigger, LA County and other counties with adequate case rates move to the red layer.”

LA County, like most of Southern California, has been in the most restrictive purple hierarchy since the state first introduced a hierarchical system last fall.

In the red hierarchy, grades 7-12 can resume for direct instruction. Gyms, cinemas, restaurants and places of worship are also allowed to reopen indoors with certain restrictions. Concerts can be resumed at 20% capacity and theme parks can be opened at 15%. However, counties are not bound by state guidelines and may continue to impose stricter rules.

Feller hinted that the county may not immediately relax all rules — especially when it comes to indoor dining. On Monday, she quoted a recent study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which found that eating at an on-premises restaurant contributed to an increase in COVID cases and mortality. Feller also cited the study in a presentation to the Supervisory Board on Tuesday.

However, some board members said they wanted the county to comply with state guidelines for resuming operations and not impose additional restrictions.

“I feel pretty strongly that we need to align ourselves with the state’s Red Tier reopening guidelines,” said supervisor Janice Hahn. “… Thinking differently would be confusing and probably cause a lot of anger, because there are many entities that are really suffering and waiting for some of these restrictions to be lifted. is.

“Especially if Disneyland is talking about reopening with limited capacity, there will be direct fans on the opening day at Dodger Stadium,” she said. “… But we really want to be able to stay connected so that there is no confusion from one county to another.”

Supervisor Kathryn Barger agreed with Hahn that LA County should coordinate its public health order with the state and neighboring counties.

“I believe clarity and consistency lead to the highest compliance rates,” Berger said, adding that locals want to avoid traveling to other counties with less restrictions.

Berger also urged Feller to give prompt guidance so that companies could plan ahead of time to prepare for rule changes.

Feller warned the board that while cases and test positive rates have fallen sharply in recent weeks, things can easily get worse if residents are lazy about infection control measures.

“This is the month I say — March, the beginning of April — the month we have to be very cautious,” she said. “Because we’ve been here before. We’re back here. We’re here on Thanksgiving and a trip around Christmas. If you’re not really careful, what’s around the holidays? I’ve seen if this happens …. We need to keep everyone alive right now so that we can be vaccinated and stay alive, so this is the time to be very careful. “

She specifically pointed out the spread of a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, which can spread more easily from person to person. According to Feller, the first variant identified in the United Kingdom has expanded its coverage in Los Angeles County and is now believed to account for 10% of all COVID cases in the county.

Los Angeles County received about 312,000 additional doses this week, based on the state’s Health Places Index, with more than half of the poorly serviced areas (low-income areas, color communities, and areas most hit by outbreaks. )will go. This metric ranks communities based on socio-economic and health factors. The state has set a goal of allocating at least 40% of vaccine doses to these communities.

In the discussion, the county’s outlook appears to be improving.

More vaccines are arriving as authorities hope to end the sluggish shipments of the last few weeks. Approximately 120,000 doses will be directed to the second dose and 194,000 will be directed to the first appointment this week.

Over 100,000 additional doses are distributed directly from federal and state stockpiles through various providers such as healthcare systems, clinics and pharmacies.

To date, Los Angeles County has received more than 2.4 million vaccines.

The average number of cases reported per day in Los Angeles County for seven days is now below 700, with a constant winter surge since returning to November levels.

On Tuesday, the county reported 70 deaths and 1,337 new cases, resulting in a total of 22,099 deaths and a total of 1,205,276 cases.

“The average number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is also declining,” says Ferrer. As of Tuesday, there were 1,079 COVID-19-infected persons in LA County hospitals, 320 of whom were in the intensive care unit, the lowest level since 14 November.

“The average daily death toll for seven days is much higher than we want, but it continues to decline,” Feller said. “We are encouraged by this advance in reducing our cases locally. However, I have seen a nationwide decline in cases that has peaked and is showing higher transmission in some states. I am aware of that. “

City News Service contributed to this report.