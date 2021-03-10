More contagious COVID-19 variants surge ahead of Florida’s Spring Break





Florida — Approximately 4,500 new cases were reported on Tuesday as the number of new coronavirus cases reported daily in Florida declined. State data — Mutant, more contagious variants of the virus that originated in the United Kingdom remain a concern in Sunshine.

642 cases of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant confirmed in Florida as of Sunday, last by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data about variants Updated, the state far exceeds the rest of the country. 3,037 cases of this strain have been reported in the United States. According to the CDC, B.1.1.7 in all states except Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Vermont. At least one case has been reported.

After Florida, the state with the second highest number of variants in the United Kingdom is in Michigan with 437 cases. Less than 100 cases are recorded in most states, but only single digit cases are recorded in many states. According to the CDC, these reported cases are based on sampling of positive samples and do not represent the total number of B.1.1.7 in Florida or elsewhere.

According to data from Helix, a study company that works with health authorities to track COVID-19 mutants, the B.1.1.7 mutant actually accounts for about 42% of all COVID-19 cases in the state. WTSP reported that it occupies. This is much higher than the national total of about 26 percent. According to some experts, the British variant is more contagious than other variants, which could mean the problem of thousands of visitors coming down to the state during spring break. There is.

“We Important windows You can still prevent the surge with caution, but this can really get worse as spring break is approaching and millions of people come to Florida and come back no matter where they come from. ” Epidemiologists say. Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding told WTSP. The B.1.1.7 variant is heading towards becoming the predominant variant in Florida by mid-March. USF Health virologist Dr. Michael Tang told WFTS that this is not surprising as it has long been predicted by experts.

He said the issue was when the advantage would emerge before and after spring break. “This is also one of the things to watch out for as it can take off. Start another surge In some cases” Spring break parties can be created “Perfect Storm” Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the National Tropical Medicine Department at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN that the B.1.1.7 variant would spread rapidly to other states. “There is a B.1.1.7 variant that is accelerating in Florida. All these 20 year olds are. No one has a mask. They are all drinking. They are pretty close. We have a close relationship, and after all that, they will return to their home state to spread the B.1.1.7 variant, “he said. The variant appeared in the United States at the end of December and first appeared in Colorado. Florida’s first case According to the State Department, the patient was a man in his twenties who had never traveled. Two additional global variants According to the CDC, it has advanced to B.1.351 from the United States and South Africa and P.1 from Brazil, but British variants are much more prevalent. There are also variants of the virus that are found only in certain parts of the United States.

