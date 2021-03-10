Studies are investigating the impact of problematic Internet use on older adolescents

Connect with us

Most teenagers don’t remember life before the internet. They grew up in a connected world and being online has become one of the main sources of their learning, entertainment and socializing.

As many previous studies have pointed out, and as many parents are worried, this reality is not without risk. Time on the Internet can be informative, informative, and even fun, but there is already important literature on the potential harm caused by problematic Internet use (PIU) in young children.

However, a new study led by István Tóth-Király, a postdoctoral fellow at the Institute for Substantial Methodological Synergies in the Faculty of Psychology, Concordia, is one of the few studies investigating the effects of PIU on older adolescents. This treatise was co-authored by Alexander Morin, Lauri Hietaharvi, and Catalina Salmera Aro, professors of psychology at the University of Helsinki.

Papers published in the journal Pediatric development, We will examine the data collected by conducting a longitudinal survey of 1,750 high school students in Helsinki over a three-year period.

It starts by asking three big questions: what were some of the predictors or determinants of PIU? How did PIU change in late adolescence, in this case between the ages of 16 and 19? And what are the PIU results among the age groups?

Risky signals

Researchers have identified three major determinants of PIU in adolescence. The first is loneliness, defined as a lack of satisfactory interpersonal relationships or a perception of inadequate social networks. Other studies on PIU have also identified loneliness as a predictor.

Childcare practices also predicted PIU, as teens are aware. Researchers focus on both parental compassion, such as warmth, empathy, and expressions of interest and intimacy in the child, and parental negligence, which is defined as uneven availability or unresponsiveness to the child’s needs. Did.

Not surprisingly, better parenting is linked to a lower PIU and neglected parenting is linked to a higher PIU. Researchers have noted the difference in how mother-father behavior affects usage.

Mother care, in particular, is associated with lower PIU, suggesting that quality mother-child relationships may have led to a reduction in the need for overuse of the Internet. Father’s neglect, on the other hand, had stronger relationships with higher PIUs because lack of guidance and restrictions hampered the ability of teens to set boundaries.

Finally, the researchers considered gender. They found that boys were more likely to engage in PIU than girls. Because they are more addictive, impulsive, and may have many online options such as watching games, YouTube videos, and pornography, as suggested by other studies. is. .. Girls may be more likely to go online for social purposes.

Cyclic and harmful effects

The researchers then looked at the results associated with PIU and re-identified three broad categories.

The first is depressive symptoms. If left unchecked, PIU appears to be associated with higher levels of depression. The two have been linked in a previous study, but Tóth-Király states that their findings suggest a new interpretation.

Our research seeks to understand this relationship bidirectionally or mutually. We believe that PIU and depressive symptoms are more likely to occur at the same time, rather than one determining the other. They will probably strengthen each other over time. “

István Tóth-Király, Researcher Horizon Postdoc, Institute for Substantial Methodological Synergy, Faculty of Psychology, Concordia University

Other consequences related to PIU are high levels of substance abuse and low levels of academic performance. These were expected and were thought to occur at the same time.

According to Tóth-Király, some teens are in the stage of heavy use of the Internet, usually around mid-puberty. The time spent online tends to decrease as children mature, develop their goals and boundaries, and form their first romantic relationship. He adds that hours of being online do not always hurt, even if it looks overkill to parents.

“If adolescents spend a lot of time on the Internet, but it doesn’t really affect their mental health or performance, or it doesn’t seem to have a substantial negative impact, then this is a problematic behavior. I can’t say that, “he says.

King Torse, I. , et al. (2021) Vertical trajectories, social and personal precedents, and the consequences of problematic internet use among adolescents. Pediatric development. doi.org/10.1111/cdev.13525..

