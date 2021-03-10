Cancer patients await eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine in Washington





Currently in Washington, cancer alone is not eligible for a vaccine. The state has told King 5 that it will be in Phase 2.

Seattle- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Cancer is cited as one of the conditions that increase the risk of severe cases of COVID-19. Experts say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for most people who fight cancer. However, not everyone has immediate access. Currently, cancer alone is not eligible for a vaccine in Washington State.To Phase 1 B Tier 3People over the age of 50 with two underlying health conditions, which the state predicts to start in mid-April, are eligible, but cancer is only counted as one. Steve Crawford is a cancer patient who was eager to get the vaccine. “I was fortunate to be able to detect prostate cancer early,” Crawford said. Doctors diagnosed Crawford with prostate cancer in March 2019. He has been treated with proton therapy by the Seattle Cancer Treatment Alliance and is on track. Then, in 2020, a coronavirus pandemic occurred. Crawford has contacted Dr. Jinzen, Medical Director of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Proton Therapy Center. “I contacted Dr. So, I said” technically I have cancer “, I’m not currently receiving treatment, do I have to worry about this? ?? And her answer to me was “you need to go vaccinated as soon as possible,” Crawford said. Zeng works with cancer patients every day and knows the risks COVID-19 poses to people with bodies who are already fighting cancer. “Cancer damages your body, damages your immune system, and all anti-cancer treatments also damage your immune system. Cancer patients actively treat If they are receiving and they catch COVID, they will have serious complications and a much higher risk of being seriously affected by the virus, “she says. “The recovery period also often means a delay in cancer treatment because your body is busy fighting the virus and recovering from the virus. It’s never ideal. “ She said vaccines are important. “I have asked all the patients I treat.’Yes, please go ahead and vaccinate as soon as possible. It’s really safe for them. Be actively treated. It is safe to vaccinate patients who are, are actively receiving radiation therapy, or are actively receiving chemotherapy, as long as their blood counts exceed a certain threshold. “ Crawford was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine not for the diagnosis of cancer but for being in a crowd over the age of 65. “It was easy for me to get vaccinated to minimize the chance of getting sick,” he said.

In a statement to King County, the Washington State Department of Health said: “People with more than one medical condition on the CDC list are eligible for the Phase 1B Tier 3 vaccine. The expected date of coverage is April 12 or April 26, depending on age.” People with cancer who have no other medical conditions are eligible for Phase 2, and the date has not yet been set, the Ministry of Health said. Mr So said cancer patients should be prioritized earlier. “Because you count cancer as an underlying condition, they should also qualify for Tier 3. So yes, cancer patients should be vaccinated first.” Zeng said. Crawford agrees. “So if I can prevent myself from getting sick, it’s a win for everyone. Of course, yes, I think people need to be vaccinated. Don’t hesitate for cancer patients,” Kuro said. Ford said. Relation: Verification: The medical condition does not guarantee the eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos