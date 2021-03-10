Doctors Encourage Screening for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month





Marion (WSIL)-Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in men and women in the United States. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, many have opted to postpone or cancel preventive screening. “Colon cancer is a public health problem in the United States,” said Dr. Amar Mukelzi, a colorectal surgeon at the Heartland Community Medical Center. According to the American Cancer Society, screening can prevent 60% of deaths from colorectal cancer. However, the pandemic has had an unexpected impact on people who schedule in other ways. “We stopped it for a while, and people hesitated more. It’s preventative, not a cure,” Dr. Mukelzi said. Dr. Mukelzi also explained why screening for colorectal cancer is so important. “That is, what screening does is to detect cancer in the early stages when treatment works more effectively. For example, in the case of stage 1 tumors, the cure rate is 90% or more, just as cancer has healed. “Dr. said. .. Mukelji. Screening for colorectal cancer is so effective that it not only can detect the early stages of the cancer, but it can also detect polyps before they become cancerous. “And looking at data from the last few decades, the number of new cases of colon cancer in the United States is actually slowly declining, which may be partly due to the success of early screening. I will. ” Dr. Mukelji. If you are worried about COVID-19, everyone will be tested before screening and everyone will wear a mask during the screening. “I think it’s safer to have a colonoscopy than to go to a grocery store,” said Dr. Mukerji. As more people are vaccinated and the number of COVID-19s decreases, Dr. Mukelzi said more people will be screened again. “But things are getting better now, and I would encourage people to be screened according to age,” Dr. Mukelzi said. The American Cancer Society has updated its screening guidelines. People at average risk are advised to start screening for colonoscopy at age 45 and continue every 10 years.

