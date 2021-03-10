March 10th is HIV / AIDS Awareness Day for women and girls nationwide

Connect with us

Nashville, TN (Tribune, TN) – March 10 HIV / AIDS Awareness Day for Women and Girls Nationwide (NWGHAAD), sponsored by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Women’s Health Office.. We are aware of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic as we continue our efforts to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. For some women, the effects of COVID-19 make access to HIV services more difficult. Join us at NWGHAAD to ensure continued access for all women HIV test (Including Self test), Prevention, and treatment and care. Together, we can prevent new HIV infections and help women with HIV stay healthy.
In recent years, progress has been made towards reducing HIV diagnosis in women in the United States and dependents. HIV diagnosis decreased by 7% between 2014 and 2018 Overall among womenIncludes a 10% decrease among black / African American women. While these numbers are encouraging, there is still much work to be done to address gender and race-related disparities. In 2018, more than 7,000 women were diagnosed with HIV. Black / African-American women accounted for 57% (4,097) of these diagnoses, followed by white women (21%; 1,491) and Hispanic / Latin women (18%; 1,269). Making the most of a complete toolkit of HIV prevention and treatment strategies can raise awareness and prevent new HIV infections in women.
Many women who are not infected with HIV can benefit from proven preventive options such as: Pre-exposure prevention (PrEP) and Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and related support services related to these interventions. Women with HIV need to be treated and provided with appropriate services to help people with HIV take care of, continue to care for, and comply with. Antiretroviral therapy (ART) As they are virally suppressed to protect their health and the health of their sexual partners. Condoms provide additional protection for women, regardless of status, to prevent HIV, sexually transmitted diseases, and unplanned pregnancies. These tools have been promised to help end the HIV epidemic, but only work if the people who need them most have access to them. Recent CDC data Only 7% of women who can benefit from PrEP reveal that they were prescribed PrEP. We must continue to help women get the tools they need to protect their health, including addressing structural barriers such as systematic racism that perpetuates health inequalities. not.
As part of HHS Ending the HIV Epidemic: American Plan Initiatives, the CDC and other federal agencies are working together to prevent new HIV infections by making HIV prevention options such as PrEP accessible to everyone.HHS launched to address cost barriers Ready, configured, PrEPA national program that makes PrEP drugs available to people who do not have insurance to cover prescription drugs for free. The program also addresses transport barriers by giving people the option to send PrEP drugs directly to their home or healthcare provider. For women who are not eligible for the Ready, Set, or PrEP programs Gilead Advanced Access Program And other state PrEP support programs are available.
Recommended to download and use to raise awareness about many HIV prevention options for women material From the CDC’s Let’s Stop HIV Together campaign.New materials expand our portfolio and build on existing HIV prevention, testing, treatment, and stigma resource.. You can also see the new webisode.Hi friends: Let’s talk about sexual health, ”Features black women discussing sexual health. At NWGHAAD, share social media content and keep the conversation going Digital toolkit Use the #StopHIVTogether and #NWGHAAD hashtags.

Thank you for your continued commitment to HIV prevention during this difficult time. By giving women equal access to quality HIV prevention and care services, we can achieve fairness in health and end the HIV epidemic.

