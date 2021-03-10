Alaska will be the first US state to release the vaccine to almost everyone





Alaska is the first state to withdraw the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements and make it available to anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works in the state, Mike Dunleavy Sr. Governor Dunleavy said on Tuesday. -19, he said it was inconvenient and emphasized his own desire to be vaccinated. He said he didn’t get seriously ill, but didn’t want to be “re-sleeped at home”, affect his family, or spread the virus to others. He specifically described the expansion of vaccine eligibility in Alaska as a “game changer.” The summer tourist season is approaching, and the state is trying to rebuild its pandemic tattered economy. Related Video: I’m optimistic because the CDC publishes guidelines for fully vaccinated people, he respects those who don’t want to get vaccinated, and his personal experience for those pondering vaccinations. I said I want to tell you. “I ask you to give some due consideration,” said a Republican. The state’s chief health officer, Ann Zink, said authorities were looking at a public offering of the vaccine and would like to act to ensure that many people who want the vaccine can get the vaccine. More appointments will be added as the vaccine moves through the state and additional vaccinations are made. “This feels like a huge milestone in many ways before we can provide protection to those in need of the vaccine. According to the COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Zink Said in a press conference with Dunley Bee that the state had given the COVID-19 vaccine twice in proportion to the population. The state expanded its qualifications significantly last week, between the ages of 55 and 64, and the weight of COVID-19. Includes people over the age of 16 who are classified as mandatory workers at high or potentially high risk of serious illness, or who live in multi-generational homes or communities that lack water. Or sewerage system. Previous tier groups included healthcare workers, healthcare workers aged 65 and over, and teachers. Two approved vaccines require two doses. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported approximately 57,300 resident COVID-19 cases and 301 associated deaths.

