Connect with us

Health

COVID-19 precautions have reduced the number of influenza: Health Experts | COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease) (# Add parentheses on first appearance if there is no character limit

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


Due to the mix of COVID-19 precautions and vaccines, health officials said the flu this season was counterproductive in both conversation and number.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu season usually lasted from October to February, with fewer cases.

As of December 26, 2020, 27,987 patients had influenza-like illness (ILI), according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department of Health. As of December 28, 2019, that number was 45,292.

TDH reported two childhood flu deaths during the 2019 flu season. There was nothing in the 2020 season.

“In addition to the decline in numbers seen across the United States, countries in the Southern Hemisphere can usually preview what they see in response to seasonal changes, but the flu season is dramatically less and historically flu. The seasons were low, “said Dr. Harold Naramore, Chief Medical Officer at Brandt Memorial Hospital.

The reason for this worldwide decline in influenza cases is likely to be a direct result of precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, both breathing transmitted by mouth and nose droplets. It is a respiratory disease.

According to Naramore, coronavirus prophylaxis, especially wearing a mask, is very effective in preventing the flu.

“In my opinion, the adoption of masks is the most important puzzle piece in reducing the prevalence of influenza,” he said. “If you continue to use these protective measures, you can generally expect the virus to continue to decline.”

“Compared to last year’s flu season, this season’s flu cases have dropped significantly,” said Naramore, at the Braunt Memorial and its satellite clinic, East Tennessee Medical Group and its affiliates.

The decrease in influenza cases may also be due to an increase in the number of people who choose to be vaccinated against influenza. This was strongly encouraged by BMH in 2020, Naramore said.

“I wanted to avoid the dangerous combination of the flu season and COVID-19, so I wanted to make the flu season as light as possible,” he said.

According to a CDC report, in the September 2020 survey, 59% of respondents were or were expected to be vaccinated against the flu, compared to 52% in 2019.

In addition, health care workers were more likely to be vaccinated against influenza than non-healthcare workers, 74% vs. 58%.

According to Naramore, the hospital has given more than 19,000 flu shots in the first six weeks of its annual flu shot clinic. This is a 30% year-on-year increase.

Similar trends can be seen elsewhere.

As of November, pharmacist Hamilton Borden said the Blount Discount Pharmacy had 38% more flu shots than in 2019, adding that most of the flu shots will take place in October.

In anticipation of increased demand, Blount Discount Pharmacy ordered 25% more influenza vaccine than the previous year.

“They’re all exhausted,” Bowden said, adding that pharmacies had run out of high-dose flu vaccines for people over the age of 65 by November.

Naramore told the Daily Times in December that many patients at Brandt Memorial Hospital were the first to be vaccinated against the flu in 2020. “

However, only 3.2% of respondents in the CDC survey said they were not vaccinated against the flu because “they were already using precautions such as masking and social distance.”

Most respondents said they were opting out of flu shots because they didn’t feel the need for or simply didn’t want to be vaccinated against the flu.

Increased flu shots and precautions against the spread of respiratory illness may have contributed to the reduction of influenza cases, but the flu season is unpredictable and there is no way to determine the true cause of the decline.

“We may not have known it before,” said Borden.

Anyway, Naramore said there are few cases of influenza that are essential to ensuring the health of the community in the face of a pandemic.

“Given that COVID-19 has put a strain on the national healthcare system, it was a great blessing to have very few cases of influenza,” he said.

“In addition to what I experienced with COVID-19, if the flu season was bad, the consequences could be catastrophic.”

Follow @_shelbyharris on Twitter for more information on county government reporter Shelby Harris.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: