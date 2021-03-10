



COVID 19 But doctors say there are actions that people can take against the spring allergens on the list of symptoms … sneezing, stuffy nose, red itching. <主治医：22-：27季節性アレルギーとCOVIDの違いについて話しましょう> <主治医：28-：38人々が悪寒を感じると、このパンデミックのために彼らを非難することはありません。 1年間続いている>Your doctor will complain of the most covid symptoms such as fever, chills, vomiting, loss of taste and smell … not with seasonal allergies. However, there are classic allergic symptoms and symptoms such as headaches. It can also occur with COVID 19. To avoid confusion, doctors are advised to start allergy treatment now. <医師のズーム7：10-7：20立ち止まって、深呼吸をしてください。パンデミックではなかった場合、これは私が春や秋ごとに行っていることです>Doctors say people should call and discuss their symptoms. Check if COVID testing and quarantine are required

Find the difference between seasonal allergies and COVID-19 symptoms Updated: March 9, 2021 11:23 pm EST

The allergy season poses new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both may show similar symptoms, but doctors say there are things to watch out for and actions that people can take. Spring allergens cause sneezing, stuffy nose, and itchy eyes. Primary care providers state that most COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, chills, vomiting, and loss of taste and odor, do not occur with seasonal allergies. It does not occur with seasonal allergies, "says primary care provider Alicia Kleczowski. However, some classic allergic symptoms such as headache, congestion, and red eyes can also occur in patients with COVID-19. To avoid confusion, doctors recommended starting allergy treatment now. "I would like to start taking the drug daily, especially if I know I have allergies during this time," said Krezowski. Healthcare providers are advised to contact their doctor now for allergy history documents in case they need a conversation with their employer about their symptoms. Doctors said the symptoms needed to be discussed over the phone to see if a COVID-19 test or quarantine was needed.







