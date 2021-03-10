Are you suffering from anxiety?These tips can help you

Have you ever put anything on the gas stove? Why does my child get home late? I’m late, do you have time to cook dinner?

according to American Association of Anxiety (ADAA), An estimated 264 million people worldwide have anxiety disorders. However, from adolescence to age 50, women are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety disorders in their lifetime as men. Over the past year, the prevalence of anxiety disorders has been higher in women (23.4%) than in men (14.3%).

From adolescence to age 50, women are almost twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety disorders in their lifetime as men.

Anxiety disorders, like physical disabilities such as heart disease and diabetes, are realistic and serious medical conditions. The term “anxiety disorder” refers to a particular mental disorder with extreme fear or anxiety, including: Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Panic disorder and panic attacks, agoraphobia, Social anxiety disorder, Selective mutism, separation anxiety, and specific phobia.

The main concern for women today is the endless cycle of work at home, such as managing household chores, cooking, cleaning, laundry and grocery shopping, balancing work and family life. Biho Joseph, a recently established mental health counselor, Bijoyful FoundationA non-profit holistic-based organization established to help people with mental illness. He states: “For working women, the problem is doubled because they need to meet work expectations and balance family and family responsibilities. Other factors include superwoman syndrome, hormonal changes (pregnancy,). Weight gain and self-responsibility (breasting, menopause), adaptation issues, parenting, schooling, parenting, relationships issues, managing children’s teenage issues, child career issues, parenting concerns, etc. Children. Bucket sources of information on the five main sources of anxiety (home, career, hormones, family, and children). “

Sleep disorders are one of the symptoms of anxiety disorders

Signs and symptoms of anxiety

Nervous, frustrated, or awkward

Have a sense of imminent danger, panic, or fate

Heart rate is increasing

Loss of concentration

I have trouble sleeping

Rapid breathing (hyperventilation), sweating, and / or tremors

Weak or tired

Experienced gastrointestinal (GI) problems

Must-read related articles:

The story continues

How did Covid 19 exacerbate these levels of anxiety? Bijo said: “In the early stages of the blockade, women needed to balance office and housework without a maid. There are concerns associated with viral contamination, obsession with cleanliness, and compulsive cleaning. New Normal adjustments. Problem. Another source of anxiety is financial uncertainty, such as fear of unemployment, lack of resources, etc. “

Working from home has perpetuated stress, as there is no timeline and women have to manage their daily chores. “Technology has invaded our lives. I remember suggesting to my parents to limit their children’s screen time to less than an hour. Currently, their online class alone takes four hours. This is , Another cause of stress and anxiety for mothers, “he adds.

Here are some tips he recommends to women to reduce their stress:

1. Avoid over-consumption of news

Keeping up to date is important, but rumors and false information can add to your concern. The father listened to the news 14 hours a day, which not only caused stress and anxiety, but also passed on to his daughter, who began to experience increased anxiety, requiring frequent and prolonged washing of his hands. .. Therefore, keep news and other sources to a minimum.

Take the time to check in your close contacts and friends by phone, text message, or video chat.

2. Social distance is important, but stay connected with your community and loved ones

Take the time to check in your close contacts and friends by phone, text message, or video chat. One of our clients shared her experience with a friend reaching out and asking how she felt. She opened up about feelings of loneliness and anxiety only when her friend asked the same question several times.

3. When we protect our physical health, our mental health can also benefit from it.

A balanced and nutritious diet produces a healthy body and mind. When one of my clients cut her sugar and caffeine, she found her low energy and relief from depression. Most women can get fresh air through daily walks, plenty of rest and sleep. They should try this out of technology in the bedroom-keep the phone in silent mode for at least a while.

4. Just breathe

Focusing on your breathing can make a big difference in your overall stress level. Breathing can calm your body and your brain in just a few minutes. Anxiety can be reduced by changing the breathing method. Inhaling for 4 seconds and exhaling for 8 seconds really helps to deal with anxiety.

Meditation provides not only short-term stress relief, but also the benefits of sustained stress management.It restores the body to a calm state and helps the body repair itself

5. Meditation

Meditation provides not only short-term stress relief, but also the benefits of sustained stress management. It restores the body to a calm state, helps the body repair itself, and prevents new damage from the physical effects of stress.

5. Relax and find a hobby

Try new hobbies, have fun as a kid, or try something great. One middle-aged woman resumed Bharatanatyam’s dance class, and another tried her hand in baking during Covid. Both gave me a sense of accomplishment and helped to relieve stress.

Have fun as a kid or try some great new hobbies or something

Bijo advises: “My tips may be simple, but not always easy to put into practice. It takes effort and discipline to generate the desired benefits. Be kind and show compassion to yourself first. Please do not forget.”

More articles on Women & Health and Women & Wealth — Click here for Yahoo India’s specials on International Women’s Day 2021.