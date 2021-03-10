People with existing health conditions who are likely to be vaccinated soon, Badger Herald

Badger Herald will update this article regularly as more information is available on COVID-19.Last updated: 9:04 pm on March 9th

Tuesday, March 9

As of March 5, the Wisconsin Department of Health identified 26 cases of the Wisconsin COVID-19 B.1.1.7 strain, which was first discovered in the United Kingdom. In addition, the Wisconsin DHS is likely to extend vaccine eligibility to people with pre-existing health later this week, he said. Associated Press..

Public Health Madison & Dane County Urgent order # 14 This will significantly improve the ability of indoor and outdoor gatherings, including restaurants and taverns, to take effect on March 10th at 12:01 am.

Monday, March 8

Starting today, the University of Wisconsin campus event can be held indoors for up to 50 people and outdoors for up to 150 people. You must be physically distanced and wear a mask during the rally. The event does not include food or drink. Only students and employees using the Safer Badgers app can attend the event.

According to new guidelines release According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today, fully vaccinated individuals can meet with others who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine. Fully vaccinated individuals also need to follow physical distance and other public health guidelines when meeting unvaccinated individuals, unless they are at risk of developing a serious illness due to COVID-19. There is none.

However, outdoors, everyone should wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, follow physical distance guidelines, and avoid crowded or poorly ventilated areas.

March 7 (Sun)

The University of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue to decline with a positive rate of 0.4%. University Health Services immunizes individuals according to guidelines and eligibility criteria published by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Saturday, March 6

University of Wisconsin vaccination 5,094 students and employees, both on and off campus. However, the data does not include information about the number of students and employees, or the number of telecommuting. The 7-day average of COVID-19 cases was 20.3, which is significantly lower and the number of UW cases is decreasing. As of March 4, more than 6,400 UW students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday, March 5

The Wisconsin Department of Health has identified a new COVID-19 mutant B.1.351 circulating in Wisconsin, first discovered in South Africa in an October 2020 sample. From the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.

March 4th (Thursday)

Due to the limited supply of vaccines, Public Health Madison & Dane County was unable to vaccinate educators on the schedule scheduled for March 1. Press release, PHMDC announced that it will begin vaccination of teachers, school staff and nursery teachers at the Alliant Energy Center on March 9th.

PHMDC has not decided on vaccination for the week of March 15th, but currently plans to vaccinate all school staff, teachers and day care centers by March 21st.

PHMDC also said that 68% of people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated in Dane County in the last two months.

The Wisconsin Department of Health says Wisconsin residents can call toll-free (844) 684-1064 for COVID-19 vaccine-related assistance, including registering appointments, answering medical questions about vaccines, and finding locations. Announced.

Wednesday, March 3

Approximately 16.3% of Wisconsin residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine. In Dane County, 18.5% of the population has been vaccinated at least once, and the number of people currently vaccinated in Dane County is “Much overtakingAccording to a statement by Mayor Madison Satya Rhodes Conway, the number of people tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday, March 2

Under new PHMDC order number 14Outdoor gatherings are limited to 500 people, while indoor gatherings are 150 people at facilities that serve food and drink and 350 people at facilities that do not. The order will take effect on March 10th at 12:01 pm.

Under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, several selected Kroger stores will begin taking the COVID-19 vaccine, including pick-and-save across the Metromarket and Wisconsin. Kroger currently has a total of 67 stores in Wisconsin. receive In addition to 2,340 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations from the federal government, 1,552 vaccinations from the state government this week.Anyone currently vaccinated in Wisconsin can check out Kroger website Alternatively, call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an available reservation.

Monday, March 1

Wisconsin Health Services Department Presentation Today, the federal government plans to inoculate 47,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week. Cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Dane County.

Saturday, February 27

US Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency permission for Johnson & Johnson single vaccine.

February 26th (Friday)

Wisconsin Health Services Department Release Vaccine provider contact information based on COVID-19 vaccine provider map and location for eligibility. Wisconsin DHS updates the map once every two weeks.

Tuesday, February 23

Governor Tony Evers has announced the launch of four new community-based vaccination clinics in addition to the Rock County Clinic. It has started last week.

Friday, February 19

PHMDC Presentation Partnerships with several public and private organizations such as University Health Services, UW and UW Health to vaccinate school staff in Dane County at the Alliant Energy Center from March.

PHMDC required K-12 staff to receive 7,000 COVID-19 vaccines each in the first two weeks of March, adding that the drive would take 6-8 weeks.

School staff will be eligible from March 1, according to the Wisconsin DHS, but PHMDC says it depends on the supply of the vaccine to actually provide the vaccine. Additional groups will be eligible from March, but school staff will be prioritized.

The University of Wisconsin reported a number of positive tests this week, although cases are declining in Dane County.7-day positive rate for University of Washington students Jumped Up to 1%, 62 cases were reported on February 18.

February 18 (Thursday)

Public Health Madison and Dane County Verified COVID-19 mutant strain B.1.1.7. — First seen in England in December 2020 — was discovered in Dane County. According to PHMDC, strain Press releaseSpreads “easier” and “faster” than the original COVID-19 strain.

In a statement, PHMDC director Janel Heinrich said he hopes to find the strain in Dane County, as seen elsewhere in Wisconsin.

“This is the first time the strain has been identified here by the sequence, but we have been operating under the assumption that variants are present, so we continue to emphasize that people are vigilant,” Heinrich said. Says.

PHMDC Health Education Coordinator Christy Vogt said in an email to The Badger Herald that PHDMC is unaware of the particular area of ​​Dane County where the strain was detected.

In a recent press release, Dane County executive Joe Parisi “clearly reminds us that while Dane County is making progress, COVID-19 still has some risks.” Said.

your report The 99 students on February 17 surged from the previous week.

February 17 (Wednesday)

according to PHMDC, 14.2% of the white population in Dane County are vaccinated with COVID-19, while only 7.4% of the black population, 7.2% of the Asian population and 5.4% of the Hispanic population are vaccinated, Dane The county’s white population is twice as high as blacks and Asians, and three times as high as Hispanics.

Over 100 cases were reported at UW yesterday among students. This is the maximum number of cases the university saw in 2021.

Tuesday, February 16

COVID-19 case study Decline At the University of Wisconsin, the number of tests increased, with a 7-day average of new cases being 35.8 and a 7-day average of tests being 5,609.1.according to Public Health Madison and Dane CountyThe number of people receiving the vaccine is “much higher” than the number of people who test positive for COVID-19.so Press release On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services raised 6.1 million to a community-based organization that raises community awareness and increases access to the COVID-19 vaccine, facing both “historical and current barriers” to healthcare services. Announced to invest dollars.

Thursday, February 11

Wisconsin DHS New data dashboard For COVID-19 vaccine.Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary at a media briefing this afternoon Julie Willems Van Dijk said the dashboard is updated daily. The dashboard contains vaccine data by age, ethnicity, and race. Occupational groups are difficult to track because DHS does not have a database of all healthcare professionals and police officers. Willems Van Dyck said.

CDC Federal Retail Pharmacy Program This will allow pharmacies, especially Walgreens in specific locations, to provide vaccines. According to Willems van Dyck, each Walgreens store will be vaccinated about 100 times at a particular location.

“Vaccine allocation is in the hands of the federal government,” said Willems van Dyck.

February 10 (Wednesday)

UW today imposed restrictions on access to buildings. This means that students need a green badge on the Safer Badgers app to enter the university building.Public Health Madison & Dane County Urgent order # 13 It came into effect today. Jere Fabic, a prominent Republican donor, Asked Wisconsin Supreme Court invalidates Governor Tony Evers’ Maskman Date.

Tuesday, February 9

so Press release On Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Health announced that it had identified a second case of SARS-CoV-2 mutant B.1.1.7. It is the first virus to cause COVID-19 and was found to be widespread in the United Kingdom. According to the Wisconsin DHS, the new strain increases the risk of death and may spread faster and easier than the original strain. The 7-day average of COVID-19 cases at the University of Washington increased by 58.3%, but the total number of tests decreased by 5%.

February 8 (Monday)

As of February 7, the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases at the University of Wisconsin was 42.1, an increase of 52.8% over the past 7 days, and a positive rate of 0.9% in the student population.Published by Public Health Madison and Dane County Urgent order # 13 This will increase indoor collection restrictions and update face coverage requirements. The order will take effect on Wednesday, February 10th at 12:01 am.