Delmar’s vaccination site will be closed this weekend





The San Diego-Delmar Fairgrounds Vaccination Super Site will be closed from Friday to Sunday due to a shortage of vaccines. State data keeps San Diego in a purple layer

Scripps Health also revealed on Tuesday that it would need to reschedule about 2,000 appointments after a programming error in the MyTurn system. The super vaccination site will reopen on Monday. According to Scripps, all bookings this weekend were for the second dose and will be automatically rescheduled on Monday through the MyTurn online booking system. “It was hard yesterday,” said Dr. Gazarashaliev, Chief Medical Officer of Scripps Health’s Emergency Treatment. “That is, 2,600 patients came to the hospital and only 1,500 staff were scheduled.” The confusion was due to a “human error” in the state’s vaccine reservation scheduling system. As a result, an additional 1,800 bookings were scheduled in Delmar on Monday and Tuesday. The Delmar site was closed on Saturday and the other three vaccination sites were closed on Sunday due to supply issues. “I contacted the county on Sunday night when all this was happening. They contacted me with the state, and I said. Pfizer is just to allow us to continue. “Is it?” Said Shariev. “And the answer was,” We don’t have a vaccine for you. ” “ Of the county The first Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived on Monday It is currently administered at several vaccination sites. County supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he hopes that a single vaccination-only third vaccine option will help with supply issues as the county strives to vaccinate everyone. It was. “There are still health care workers who want to be vaccinated,” said Shariev. “Some people are waiting for Johnson & Johnson, so that’s our plan for this week. Give your employees just 1,300 doses first. If those spots don’t fill, give your patients. We’ll open it up, but hope we can offer more spots on Delmar’s site. “ However, as more residents are eligible for the vaccine, she continues to be concerned about the supply of the vaccine, which could soon be forced to shut down again.



