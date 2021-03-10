Smoking Cessation Day: Campaign Participants Call on Scottish People to Quit Smoking After Increased Blockade Smoking





health After the investigation showed an increase in habits during the blockade, activists called on Scottish people to quit smoking. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 7:00 am March 10th is a non-smoking day. Action on Smoking and Health Scotland (ASH) invited people who quit smoking last year to share on social media. However, charities have warned of the negative effects of smoking as a coping mechanism during the blockade, following a Scottish government investigation that suggested that just under 40% of smokers increased their habits during the pandemic. sign up In Our Public Interest Bulletin-Get the Latest Coronavirus News sign up In Our Public Interest Bulletin-Get the Latest Coronavirus News Approximately 36% of smokers who responded to the telephone survey in August and September 2020 said they smoked more than they did before the blockade began in March 2020. Only 8% said they smoke less. read more read more Scottish Coronavirus: Vaccine deployment will speed up supply starting next week … Sheila Duffy, Chief Executive Officer of ASH Scotland, said: For some people, that means they smoke more than usual, which can increase their stress. “We know that smoking cessation is one of the best things you can do for your physical health, but it also improves your mental health. You were thinking of quitting. So a quit smoking day might just be a perfect excuse. With the help of quit smoking services, many people have quit smoking since the beginning of the pandemic, and you can. “ About one in ten respondents to the Scottish Government survey has now been identified as a smoker, with 35% saying they previously smoked. Smoking is more common in men than in women, and men also smoke an average number of cigarettes. Message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We rely more on your support than ever before because the changes in consumer habits brought about by the coronavirus affect advertisers. If you haven’t done so already, consider supporting credible, fact-finding journalism. Digital subscription.

