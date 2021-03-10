According to coroners, there is no association between the COVID-19 vaccine and the four Utans who died after firing.

Of the more than 500,000 Utines who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, 154 responded badly and have been reported in the federal database.

The report includes deaths after four Utahns were shot dead.

Health experts warn that the death of a person immediately after being inoculated does not mean that the vaccine caused that person’s death. “There is no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient death,” federal health officials said in cases reported in the database after COVID-19 vaccination.

To date, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention State on that website, The database “has not detected a pattern of causes of death that indicates a safety issue with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The state also investigated each of Utah’s four deaths in January and February reported in a federal database, saying that “the vaccine has not been determined to have played a role in any of these deaths.” A spokesman for the Utah Department of Health said. Said on Tuesday.

Utah’s reported death

From influenza vaccination to the COVID-19 vaccine, bad post-vaccination results can be reported to the CDC, said Tom Hudachko, a state health bureau spokesman. CDC compiles that information into the following database: VAERS for Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System..

VAERS is not the perfect tool, said state coroner Dr. Eric Kristensen.

“Anyone can report something, including family members, relatives, doctors, etc. Anyone can go in and report on all kinds of side effects they have,” Kristensen said. “It’s not a scientifically evaluated arbitrator, nor is it mitigated in any other way …. It says,” I think this happened, so I’ll talk about it. “

According to Christensen, this database helps researchers find and follow up on cases and determine if they are valid.

Due to the Medical Privacy Act, neither CDC nor UDOH discloses information about individual patients. However, this can be collected from the VAERS database for the four Utahns in which deaths were reported.

• A woman over the age of 65 died in January after receiving the Pfizer vaccine in a living facility for the elderly.

• A woman of unknown age received a Pfizer vaccine from an unknown distributor and died in January.

• A man over the age of 65 died in February after receiving a Pfizer vaccine from a public distributor.

• A woman in her thirties died in February after receiving a Moderna vaccine from a private distributor.

The fourth explanation seems to coincide with the February 5 death of a 39-year-old Ogden woman written by her family. In her obituary She died “with obvious complications from the second COVID-19 vaccination.” A GoFundMe page Kassidi Lyn Kurill says he died suddenly after being transferred by helicopter to Intermountain Healthcare in Murray. There, “they did everything they could to save her.”

Intermountain Healthcare spokesman Jess Gomez declined to comment on Tuesday. Kristensen said privacy rules prevented him from commenting on individual cases, but his office reiterated that he did not determine that the vaccine caused death in Utah.

No death from the vaccine has been confirmed after 92 million doses.

From December 14th to March 8th, VAERS received 1,637 reports of people who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the CDC.. It covers all 50 states, some US territories, and Americans living abroad.

The CDC states that more than 92 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States during that time.

“With CDC [Food and Drug Administration] Doctors will review each case report as soon as they are notified, and the CDC will request medical records to further evaluate the report. “

“A review of available clinical information such as death certificates, autopsies, and medical records did not reveal evidence that vaccination contributed to the death of the patient,” the agency said.

The media reports a small number of deaths after COVID-19 vaccination in the United States and around the world, Fact check by USA TODAY The vaccine was ruled out as a cause of death for many, but it was concluded that some are still under investigation.

As of Tuesday, 1,990 Utahns and 527,482 people died from COVID-19 in the United States, respectively, according to UDOH and the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

As Utah epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dan said at a press conference last week, Utah health officials said that three federally approved COVID-19 vaccine brands are “effective and safe.” I emphasized.

“Not so long ago, I wasn’t even sure if there was one effective vaccine,” Dan said last week. “That means that having three means we can finish this pandemic sooner. When the vaccine becomes available, everyone needs to be vaccinated. That’s what we do. It’s a way to stop the pandemic and save lives. “