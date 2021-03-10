Protect from SARS-CoV-2 using the history of measles vaccine success

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from the patient. Color-enhanced image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID



The new SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, developed by carrying genes for important proteins into the body while in the measles vaccine, produces a strong immune response, SARS-CoV-2 infection and lung disease. Has been shown to prevent. Multiple animal experiments.

Scientists Vaccine candidateEfficacy for Strategic Production of Antigens to Stimulate Immunity: Use a Specific Fragment of the Coronavirus Peplomer Gene and Insert It into the Sweet Spot of Measles vaccine A genome that promotes the activation or expression of genes that make proteins.

Even though some vaccines are already on the market, researchers say the candidate may have advantages worth investigating, especially in relation to measles. vaccineEstablished safety, durability, and high efficiency profile.

“The measles vaccine has been used in children since the 1960s and has a long history of child and adult safety,” said Jianrong Li, senior author of the study and professor of virology at The Ohio State University’s Faculty of Veterinary and Biological Sciences. Mr. says.

“We also know that the measles vaccine provides long-term protection. The inclusion of antigens is expected to provide long-term protection against SARS-CoV-2, which is a great advantage. I don’t know how long protection will last on any vaccine platform. “

The Ohio State Innovation Foundation exclusively licenses this technology to Biological E. Limited (BE), a vaccine and pharmaceutical company based in Hyderabad, India.

The study is published online in the journal today Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences..

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 binds to its surface using peplomer on its surface Target cell In the nose and lungs, it makes copies of itself and releases them to infect other cells. Like all vaccines, this candidate initiates the production of antibodies that recognize new proteins as foreign proteins so that when SARS-CoV-2 enters the body, it attacks and neutralizes the spike protein. Train your immune system.

Li created the COVID-19 vaccine using a live attenuated paralytic virus as a vehicle. Colleague Mijia Lu is a postdoctoral fellow and lead author of the paper in Li’s lab, co-author Stefan Niewiesk, professor of veterinary bioscience at Ohio State University, and Mark Peoples, professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University, nationwide in Columbus. Researcher at the Children’s Hospital.

In this study, researchers tested seven versions of peaplomers to find the most effective antigens. They landed in a stabilized “pre-fusion” version of the protein, the shape before the protein infects the cell.

Scientists have inserted the pre-fusion peplomer gene, including manufacturing instructions, into a segment of the measles vaccine genome to produce high expression of the protein. This is due to the high number of SARS-CoV-2 spikes. protein The more it is produced, the better the immune response.

The team tested vaccine candidates in several animal models to evaluate their efficacy and found that the vaccine induces high levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in all animals.

One might think that, thanks to decades of vaccination, immunity to most human measles would render its status as a coronavirus vaccine medium useless. To alleviate these concerns, researchers gave cotton rats a measles vaccine, and a second immunization with a measles-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate could elicit a strong neutralizing antibody response to the coronavirus. Showed that there is.

Genetically modified mice produced helper T cells (a type of white blood cell) in response to the vaccine. This is another important way for the body to fight infections, especially serious illnesses.

“Vaccine-induced helper T cell orientation is an important predictor of defense, and the vaccine primarily induces Th1 cells, increasing the safety and efficacy of the vaccine,” said Ohio Pediatrics. Associate Professor Amit Kapoor said. Researchers at state universities and national children’s hospitals.

Golden hamsters susceptible to COVID-19 were vaccinated and injected with coronavirus. Vaccinated hamsters were protected from the symptoms of lung infections and other illnesses indicated by weight loss.

“We examined the amount of neutralizing antibodies induced in hamsters and found that they were actually higher than those infected with COVID, and the vaccine may be superior to SARS-CoV-2 infection in inducing protective immunity. That is our goal. “

Researchers are confident in the platform because not only can measles vaccines be manufactured safely, effectively and affordably, but some experimental measles-based vaccines against other viruses are under development. I am. Vaccines against the mosquito-spreading chikungunya virus have been shown to be safe, well tolerated, and excellent in eliciting an immune response in Phase II clinical trials.

Also, with the various COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States and other countries, the safest and most effective vaccine for a particular population, such as children and pregnant women, and which vaccine is the most produced. It’s economical.

“We are now able to produce vaccines much faster than before, but this time if we had to produce vaccines the traditional way, there is no vaccine that would protect us in this short period of time.” Said Niewiesk. “The mRNA vaccine currently in use was produced in record time. It also protects against illness and is safe. Not so fast, but it is produced much faster than the original vaccine. I was able to do. measles vaccine.

“We still don’t know how long the mRNA vaccine will protect and how much it will cost. In the meantime, it seems a good idea that alternative vaccines that need to be protected for a long time are easy to manufacture and cheap. . ”

For more information:

Mijia Lu et al, SARS-CoV-2 A safe and highly effective measles virus-based vaccine that expresses pre-stabilization fusion spikes, Minutes of the National Academy of Sciences (2021). Mijia Lu et al, SARS-CoV-2 A safe and highly effective measles virus-based vaccine that expresses pre-stabilization fusion spikes,(2021). DOI: 10.1073 / pnas.2026153118