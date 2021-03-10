After receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, Dr. Wen can do the following:

Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to Covid Response at the White House, said CNN’s chief medical correspondent, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, expects more guidance on how to get back to normal as vaccination rates rise. I did.

“The speed at which new guidance is developed is directly related to the speed at which we vaccinate the country,” Slavit told Gupta. “This is an important point. 10% of vaccinations have this guidance. 20-30% have new guidance.”

So what can we really do? Discuss key points with Dr. Linawen, a CNN medical analyst who is an emergency physician at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health and a visiting professor of health policy and management. Here is her advice.

Dr. Lina Wen: It will be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks after the first dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or 2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccine.

CNN: What is the CDC’s guidance for getting fully vaccinated people together?

Wen: According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can see each other indoors without a mask or social distance. This will be a great relief for many. People who live alone and have been isolated for months can stay with each other after vaccination. Vaccinated couples can see other fully vaccinated couples for dinner in their private homes.

CNN: Is there a limit to the number of fully vaccinated people that can get together?

Wen: The vaccination status is so important that you can trust that the people you see are vaccinated. Ask questions directly to see evidence of vaccination. The larger the group, the more likely you are not to know anyone in that group. If you are not sure about their vaccination status, do not gather together indoors.

CNN: How about a date? If both are vaccinated, will you and your partner eventually be together?

Wen: Yes, if both you and the person you are dating are fully vaccinated, you can certainly be with each other again. Trust issues arise here when you meet new people or strangers. Make sure the other party is really vaccinated. If you’re not sure, stop meeting in person or look at those people only outdoors at least 6 feet away.

CNN: How about visiting a family whose some or all individuals have not yet been vaccinated? Many grandparents really want to see their grandchildren.

Wen: The CDC provides very good guidance here. This should be reassuring for many grandparents. They say that as long as unvaccinated people are at low risk of severe Covid-19, visits are fine for vaccinated people who have unvaccinated people from a single household. say.

Let’s say both grandparents are vaccinated. They visit so-called “mixed” households where only one parent is vaccinated and no child is vaccinated. If all unvaccinated people in the household are generally healthy, the visit can occur indoors without a mask or distance, with grandparents hugging the family freely.

This gets messy if someone in the house is at high risk for a serious Covid-19. This is where there is a lot of nuance and complexity. For example, what if a parent has asthma and high blood pressure, or a child has an immunodeficiency? We know that grandparents are well protected and perhaps the risk of carrying the coronavirus is significantly reduced. I think the safest thing to do is to reduce other risks before your grandparents meet your family. For example, you should not meet other unvaccinated people 10 days in advance.

If you don’t know which underlying condition puts a person at high risk for severe Covid-19 disease, CDC Guidance, This will be updated as more information from the study becomes available.

CNN: How about a reunion with a family member who has unvaccinated members?

Wen: The CDC is pretty clear here. This should not be done at a distance from the mask, except outdoors. The important thing is that unvaccinated people from different households are carriers and can infect others and should not be mixed.

CNN: Many families live apart from each other. What does the CDC say about traveling to meet loved ones?

Wen: This is where I disagree with the CDC guidance. The CDC still does not recommend non-essential air travel, including family visits. I don’t think this meets common sense tests. Another part of the CDC guidance states that fully vaccinated people do not need to be quarantined if exposed to someone known to have the coronavirus. It’s a very high level of exposure. The risk of exposure on planes, trains and while driving is already low. If someone is vaccinated, the risk is even lower.

I think fully vaccinated people should feel free to travel to meet their families, but of course, always wear proper masks in public places while traveling, as physically as possible. Take all precautions, such as keeping a good distance. Wash your hands well.

CNN: The CDC doesn’t talk much about other activities such as going to restaurants and gyms. How about these settings?

Wen: Again, this is where I disagree with the CDC’s overly cautious guidelines. I understand that people don’t want to completely disappoint the guards, but clinicians know that we have to meet people where they are and deal with each situation with the nuances they deserve. I know.

Let’s say someone is vaccinated and wants to actually attend church services directly and return to their senior center for indoor activities. The risk to them is very low, and the risk to others is also low. On the other hand, the cost of continuous quarantine will be high.

Once again, I think we should be able to put on the masks and keep the physical distance while returning to the activities they care most about. Couples who really want to eat out at a restaurant can eat out occasionally, but not every night.

Be careful not to go to crowded bars. Be sure to wear a mask in public places. Just because something is open in your state doesn’t mean you can visit it safely. Vaccination should be encouraged and worked with people to mitigate risk as a way to return to pre-pandemic life.

CNN: What do you say to anyone who wants to go indoors, whether it’s a church, a restaurant, a museum, a cinema, a concert, etc.?

Wen: This is what I say-it depends on your individual situation.

First, look at your own risk factors. Remember that vaccines are not bulletproof protection. It provides excellent protection, especially for severe illnesses, but there are still some risks. The mask provides an additional very good protective layer as well as distance, ventilation and more.

If you are at very high risk of yourself due to age or underlying illness, consider limiting yourself to the CDC guidelines and only look at those who have been vaccinated in a private and social environment. If you’re at high risk and have something you really want to do, think about your values ​​and priorities. For some people, going to church worship is so important that, for example, the benefits far outweigh the risks that can occur.

Then look at the settings themselves. The restaurant is still the safest outdoors. There are some risks to eating indoors, but if you wear a mask outside of the meal and have adequate spacing and ventilation, the risk is low enough and you choose to eat indoors after vaccination. There are also people. The same applies to other settings. Most museums can be far enough away and should be fine. Look at the cinemas and concert venues you are thinking of. This would be relatively low risk if they provide good ventilation and spacing and everyone wears a mask.

Vaccines offer a great deal of hope. I think the CDC and the entire public health community need to do more to accurately convey how much incredible hope they have. We do not intend to eliminate the risk, but we can reduce the risk to a level sufficient for vaccinated individuals to return to many pre-pandemic normal conditions.