Supply chain strains threatening mass scale-up of COVID vaccine

Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain



An unprecedented scale-up of vaccine production to combat COVID-19 has caused a dangerous shortage of supply chains, global players admitted on Tuesday after brainstorming how to speed up jab production. ..

Starting from zero when the pandemic started, Vaccine maker It is expected that various COVID-19 vaccines can be produced about 10 billion times this year. This is twice the production capacity of all vaccines for 2019.

“This is the largest increase in manufacturing the world has ever seen,” said Thomas Queni, head of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Associations (IFPMA), at a virtual press conference.

But as this massive scale-up tension begins to emerge, Cueni discusses how to quickly increase vaccine production to eliminate bottlenecks and fight the coronavirus that killed 2.6 million people in 14 months2. After attending the day’s online conference, I admitted.

“Don’t be surprised if there are steps along the road,” said Queni, “hundreds of people raw materials It is necessary to make a vaccine. “

“It inevitably leads to bottlenecks and urgent action is needed.”

The conference, hosted by the Chatham House think tank with the IFPMA and Covax vaccine distribution initiatives, brought together government representatives, medical representatives, scientists and more.

“Signs of tension”

Participants’ names were not revealed, the new chief of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said in a statement she was there, especially to vaccine manufacturers to increase production in developing countries. I urged you to do it.

She explained the current inequality between wealthy people and access to vaccines. Poor country As “not conscientious”.

Vaccine production requires not only unprecedented amounts of material, but also items such as glass for vinyl and plastic for caps. Global supply chain I was confused by the pandemic.

The Coalition for Epidemic Infectious Diseases Innovation (CEPI), which co-operates Covax with the World Health Organization and Gavi, has recently testified that “there are increasing signs of tension in the supply chain.”

CEPI chief Richard Hatchet said in a briefing Tuesday that companies are “beginning to report a lack of spots for critical materials, raw materials, critical consumables and even the equipment needed to make vaccines.”

Due to this “supply disruption”, many countries have begun to consider actions such as imposing export control. What he warned is that it is very problematic in an interconnected world and can endanger the entire vaccine supply chain.

US Limits “The Real Problem”

Hatchet specifically noted the use of the US Defense Production Act to combat pandemics, and basically reserved certain items only for US manufacturing.

“If these items are in short supply and cannot be replaced by manufacturers outside the United States, vaccine production at facilities outside the United States will be disrupted,” he said.

“That’s a real problem.”

In a statement, the organizers of the conference called for “free flow of goods and labor” to ensure vaccine production.

They also encouraged continued technology transfer and manufacturing partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers to expand their capabilities, such as AstraZeneca’s deal with the Serum Institute in India.

However, there is no mention of a call by the World Trade Organization, led by India and South Africa, to waive the intellectual property (IP) rights of the COVID-19 vaccine. This concept was severely rejected by the pharmaceutical giants and their host countries.

“Anyone who knows vaccine Manufacturing … I knew IP wasn’t the problem. The bottlenecks are capacity, lack of raw materials, and lack of materials, “says Queni.

© 2021 AFP