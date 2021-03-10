Smoking Cessation Days: A Simple Strategy to Stop Unhealthy Habits

It is not necessary to say that smoking is very harmful to your health. According to the World Health Organization, the tobacco epidemic is “one of the greatest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than 8 million people worldwide each year. More than 7 million people are due to direct tobacco use, and about 1.2 million are the result of non-smokers being exposed to indirect smoking. “

Despite knowing this, many people struggle to break the habit, says Dr. Yogash Kumar.Alternative medicine professionals consulting about practitioners.. “Nicotine in cigarettes travels to the brain as soon as it is inhaled, releasing dopamine and other pleasing chemicals. Therefore, if you try to stop it, you will have withdrawal symptoms until you get the next hit. It can even lead to depression and other problems, “he says. indianexpress.com..

He says the secret is to gradually provide nicotine to the brain. Here, nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, lozenges, chewing gum, inhalers, and nasal drops are effective.

If you decide to fight the urge to smoke on this non-smoking day, Dr. Kumar has some simple tips for you.

Here are some strategies for combating unhealthy habits:

Make a list of reasons. Make a note of why you want to quit smoking. Make the list as specific as possible. If you are concerned about second-hand smoke affecting your child’s health, write it down and its name to make it more personal.

Watch your money grow: The amount of money you spend on smoking can be enormous, and knowing how much money you can save by not smoking is a great encouragement. It’s usually not enough to tell yourself that you’re saving money. So take the money you would normally spend on smoking and put it in a special account so you can see how fast it actually grows.

Second-hand smoke can be very harmful. (Photo: Getty Images / Sinkstock)

Set a date: Just wanting to quit is not enough. You need to set plans and goals. Therefore, the date is essential. Some people wait for important dates to change.

Make a list of alternatives. After quitting, on your way home from work, after a meal, and so on, you may sometimes feel the urge to smoke. So make a list of alternative activities you can do to keep your mind and hands busy.

Have those conversations: Talk to your spouse, friends and colleagues about your plan and allow them to help you when you need it.

Reach out: HDid you contact those who quit successfully? If not, you will need to get support. You can try the online forums or the help and support groups for the same.

Start a new activity. Take any form of physical activity to combat those cravings and also to keep yourself healthy and occupied.

eat: When those cravings begin, you will want to put something in your mouth. So make sure you have some healthy munch on you so you don’t get tempted by junk. Skip those salty and sweet snacks.

Cleaning and purging: The day before the day of quitting, It will take some time to wash everything possible, including clothes. If you quit you, you will understand how you now notice the smell of clean things. Conversely, if you don’t wash things, the smell of cigarettes will only stimulate your old cravings.

Quit smoking: Remember that you are no longer a smoker. Go back to the list of reasons to exit and repeat the above list until you succeed.