Women’s Health: Colorectal Cancer
Albany, NY (NEWS10)-50 Years of age are more likely to develop colorectal cancer, but colorectal surgeon Dr. Jill Genua has a very good argument about having a colorectal endoscopy a few years earlier. I said there is.
Colorectal cancer is different from other cancers because colonoscopy can remove precancerous polyps. That’s why doctors like Dr. Genua recommend people to have a colonoscopy around the age of 45.
The vast majority of people who develop colorectal cancer have no predisposition. However, African Americans are 20% more likely to be diagnosed and 40% more likely to die of colorectal cancer, Dr. Genua said.
People with colorectal cancer or polyps, inflammatory bowel disease such as chronic, family history of colorectal cancer or adenomatous polyps, hereditary genetic mutations, Lynch syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and previously diagnosed with previous treatments Also increases the risk of colorectal cancer for some cancers American Cancer Society..
Preventing colorectal cancer
- Begins regular colonoscopy at age 45
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Eat a diet high in vegetables, fruits, and whole grains and low in lean or processed meats (lunch meat, hot dogs, sausages)
- Drink only one alcoholic beverage daily (two for men).
- Quit smoking
- Regular to moderate to strenuous exercise
*Source: American Cancer Society
Genetic variation constitutes a very small number of colorectal cases of 2-3%. However, patients with a family with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) are more likely to have it themselves, Mayo Clinic..
FAP is rare and is known to be performed in the family. Hundreds of polyps can develop in patients with FAP and are rapidly turning into cancer, Dr. Genua said. It is important for women to know their family history and discuss it with their doctor.
Free colorectal cancer screening
Women over the age of 40 who do not have health insurance and meet income requirements are St. You may be eligible for free colorectal cancer screening through Peter’s HealthPartners. For more information, call (518) 525-8680 or Visit their website..
If you live in Fulton, Montgomery, or Schenectady County, Cancer service program (518) At 841-3726. A list of programs that offer free colorectal cancer screening throughout New York NYS Ministry of Health website..
