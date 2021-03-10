Researchers at IIT Madras believe that energy deficiency in some brain cells is a major cause of Parkinson’s disease





The methodology and findings of this study may be of great help in understanding the pathophysiology of Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have found that the lack of energy in certain cells of the human brain is a major cause of the neurodegenerative disease Parkinson’s disease (PD). This study could lead scientists and other stakeholders to focus on improving the efficiency of energy supply to these cells, which could ultimately lead to the treatment of PD. There is. PD is the second most prominent neurodegenerative disease in the world after Alzheimer’s disease. More than 200 years after it was first described by Dr. James Parkinson as “trembling paralysis,” the world is still looking for a cure. Currently, the medical community is primarily focused solely on disease management. The innovative methodology and new discoveries of this IIT Madras study will make great strides in understanding the pathophysiology of PD. PD is known to be caused by the loss of dopaminergic cells in the substantia nigra pars compacta (SNc), but the definitive cause of this relentless cell loss has not been clearly elucidated. Researchers at IIT Madras have developed a computational model that shows that energy deficiency may be a major cause of SNc cell loss in Parkinson’s disease. This computational modeling was developed by Dr. Vignayanandam Ravindernath Muddapu, who recently received his PhD from IIT Madras, under the guidance of Professor V. Srinivasa Chakravarthy of the Faculty of Biotechnology, IIT Madras. Dr. Vignayanandam Ravindernath Muddapu participated in the Blue Brain Project, an EPFL-linked research center for postdoctoral research. The results of this study were recently published in the prestigious peer-reviewed International Journal Nature Scientific Reports. Elaborating on the key findings of this study, Professor V Srinivasa Chakravarthy of the Faculty of Biotechnology at IIT Madras said: This is the main question raised in our study: What are the main root causes of SNc cell loss in PD? “ In addition, V. Professor Srinivasa Chakravarthy said: , And autonomous. A sequence of three computational studies suggests that metabolic deficiencies in the basal ganglia circuit are a common underlying factor at the intracellular, cellular, and network levels of PD. Therefore, there is a fairly comprehensive theory of the etiology of Parkinson’s disease. “ This study, conducted at the IIT Institute of Computational Neuroscience, aims to build a simplified model of the entire brain and use it to develop medical and engineering applications. Professor V Srinivasa Chakravarthy is responsible for the Institute of Computational Neuroscience. The computational model showed that: At the intracellular level, metabolic deficiencies cause changes that are characteristic of Parkinson’s disease, such as α-synuclein aggregation, reactive oxygen species production, calcium elevation, and dopamine dysfunction. Based on this research platform, Professor V Srinivasa Chakravarthy and his team are planning to develop a therapeutic computational test bench for PD. The proposed model of SNc will be at the heart of a larger framework. This associates cellular-level dysfunction with behavioral-level abnormalities. Over the next five years, this type of framework will help provide personalized medicine to PD patients rather than the trial-and-error approach currently adopted.

