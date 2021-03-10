



share Tweet share share Email Alexa, how is my health right now? Researchers at the University of Washington say the team has developed another way to check for heartbeat irregularities in a non-contact manner using these regular smart speakers. Smart speakers will tell you about your heart health. These analysts have devised an AI-powered system that relies on sonar technology to pick up vibrations caused by movements of the chest wall near the body. Let’s say they have deployed this heart tracking technology. In that case, providing data that requires wearables, face-to-face examinations, or health hardware can enhance the way doctors make telemedicine appointments. Their goal, according to Arun Sridhar, who works as an assistant professor of cardiology at UW School of Medicine, is to find ways to use these devices that people already own, and in the future health monitoring and heart disease. You can gain an advantage in your studies. The team published the findings on Tuesday. Experts also have Alexa and Google for everyone, our home, and around us. As co-author of this report, Shyam Gollakota, said, they mainly used it to play music and awaken the team in the morning. Your computer science Professor. The question we have asked is if anyone can use this smart speaker for something very useful. As researchers say, smartphones that allow manufacturers to integrate technology into products already on the market through software updates. The system works through this technology to send audio signals to the room at a volume that is inaudible to humans. When these pulses bounce off the speaker, the algorithm works by identifying the beating pattern generated from the human chest wall. Then apply the second algorithm to check the period between the two heartbeats. This information, called the heart rate interval, can help doctors measure how well a person’s heart is functioning. Researchers have trained these speakers to pick up arrhythmias and regular heart rhythms. This concept of remote tracking of a patient’s health is not new. Wearable devices such as smartwatches have been increasingly added to wellness tools over the years. However, this non-contact health monitoring is very new and is a frontier that can be useful if you are not wearing the device or have any triggering symptoms during first aid. This smart speaker research project started in 2019, but has been postponed since the pandemic. Analysts covered a lot at the end of last year. They also tested the software on 24 patients and 26 healthy participants hospitalized for a variety of heart diseases, including heart failure and atrial fibrillation. Healthy patients were tested in their office room, and heart disease patients were tested in the UW Medical Center’s room in Seattle. These experts compared the findings of these smart speakers with those of medical-grade ECG monitors. As the researchers have stated, the findings of these smart speakers have proven to be relatively accurate and differ only from ECG measurements in medically unrelated areas. This system is set up for spot checking. If someone wants to read, they need to sit within 2 feet of the speaker and make it work. These researchers have it in the developer version of Alexa with very low quality speakers for conducting tests. They say speakers with mainstream devices may be much more powerful.







