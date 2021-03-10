Opioid script changes make sense, but some people have chronic pain

Aili Langford, Carl Schneider, Christine Lin, Danielela Gnjidic,

Chronic pain affects about 3.4 million Australians.. Internationally Almost one-third Many people with chronic non-cancerous pain are taking opioids to manage their condition.

Opioids are most often used in Australia medicine..most Opioids commonly prescribed in Australia Includes codeine, tramadol, oxycodone, morphine, methadone and fentanyl.

June 2020, Federal government With some changes to the regulations governing opioid prescribing and supply, Chronic pain..

The· New regulations Certainly there are benefits Rapid increase in deaths and hospitalizations From Misuse of prescription opioids In Australia in recent years.

However, changing medication regulations alone is a one-dimensional strategy to reduce it. Opioid use.Other strategies needed to support patientProvides patients with other pain management options, including better patient education.

Our studyThe “universal” approach to reducing opioid use, published last year, shows that it is not favored by prescribers and patients. Instead, patients need access to personalized and tailored care.

New regulations

Australian drug regulator, Therapeutic Goods Authority (TGA), Opioids should only be used for short-term management of severe pain (eg, after surgery), if other analgesics are not appropriate or effective, for example, if the patient cannot tolerate nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs It states that it needs to be done. Inflammation such as ibuprofen.

In the new regulation, opioids are “Special circumstances“.

Other changes include reducing the size of opioid packs and reducing repetitive prescriptions. This means that patients need to see a doctor more often for a continuous supply.

For patients who have been using opioids for more than 12 months, a second prescribing person must evaluate and approve a continuous opioid supply.

Powerful opioids such as morphine and fentanyl can only be used in cancer patients. Palliative care, Or after testing for low-intensity opioids.

States throughout Australia are currently in the process of national adoption Real-time prescription monitoring.. Medical professionals prescribing or dispensing medications can view the patient’s prescribing history.

Why was the change made?

Opioid-related deaths 62% between 2007 and 2016.. Prescription opioids cause more deaths than illegal opioids such as heroin.

Evidence suggests that long-term opioid use (3 months or longer) for chronic non-cancer pain provides limited benefits.Instead, research suggests pain And Physical function When opioids are tapering or not prescribed, they often improve, especially when combined with other treatments such as cognitive therapy and physiotherapy. Gradual reduction refers to slowly reducing the amount of medication you take over time with the goal of eventually stopping it altogether.

TGA said Regulatory changes were made to reduce the harm of prescribing opioids and “ensure safe and effective prescribing and use of opioids while maintaining access for patients in need of opioids.”

Many patients can be left with no choice

The full impact of these regulatory changes is not yet known.To Clinical practiceIt is difficult for both healthcare professionals and patients to accept and respond to these changes.

New rules may reduce the harm caused by prescription opioids, but may make it Difficult for patients with chronic pain Access the drug.

Opioids are often prescribed when patients cannot or are ineffective with other medications.

Other strategies for managing pain, such as seeing a physiotherapist or psychologist, are often costly and can result in long waiting times before seeing a pain specialist.

Poor access to opioids can mean that patients are left with no pain management options.

Prescribers can give opioids to patients with chronic non-cancer pain, even if the benefits of continuing medication outweigh the risks.But at first there was Concerns from doctors How to implement these changes.

Many researchers have long been concerned that opioids may stop. Without consent From the patient.

In the United States, it was due to a sudden forced taper of opioids Important issues.. These include increased or uncontrolled pain, acute opioid withdrawal, illegal opioid use, depression and suicide.

Alternatively, the evidence suggests Shared decision making Between healthcare professionals and patients Improve communication, patient satisfaction And Successful opioid tapering..

It is safe to discontinue opioids for certain patients.

You should not use the “universal” approach

Healthcare professionals need to consider ways in which patients can access appropriate and affordable pain management.

Access to non-opioid pain management can be restricted to many people, especially physiotherapy, psychology, or interdisciplinary non-drug treatments pain management. Challenges include high out-of-pocket costs, especially lack of availability in rural and remote areas, and long waiting lists.

New regulations require each prescriber to make decisions about ongoing harm and benefits Use opioids For individual patients.

If you want to discontinue opioids for your patients Clinical practice guidelines Recommended to do Gradually wean To prevent withdrawal symptoms.

Despite efforts to inform Australian healthcare professionals Change, many Still feel They need more guidance on how to successfully deprescribe opioids.

There are resources available for both Healthcare professional And patient To help taper opioids. Australian practice guidelines An opioid prescription release is under development and will be published in 2022.

