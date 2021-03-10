Genome analysis of SARS-CoV-2 cases unleashes diversity within the host





The United Kingdom has led a global effort in sequencing the SARS-CoV-2 genome. In doing so, they were able to inform the world about the new variant and uncover important aspects of viral infection. Two important determinants of subspecies spread are the frequency with which they occur within an individual and the likelihood that they will be transmitted. Currently, analysis of SARS-CoV-2 genomic diversity in more than 1,000 people in the United Kingdom shows that if viral mutations occur, they can be transmitted in some cases, but are rarely persisted in subsequent transmissions. It suggests that. As the authors pointed out, most variants are lost or even modified at the time of transmission, with minimal persistence of shared diversity. “Our observations show that the appearance of vaccines and therapeutic escape mutations in hosts is likely to be relatively rare,” the authors said. They suggest that transduction-enhanced and / or antigenic escape mutants are likely to occur infrequently, but can spread rapidly if successfully transmitted. This work is published in Science In the treatise, “Intrahost diversity and transmission of SARS-CoV-2.. The study was posted to bioRxiv December 10, 2020. Most analyzes of SARS-CoV-2 mutations to date have focused on the mutations observed in individuals representing dominant mutations. However, new mutations have also emerged in infected individuals, and a complete knowledge of the underlying diversity of the virus in human hosts (frequency of occurrence and infection) is needed to understand patterns of virus adaptation and spread. (Presence / absence) is important. Dr. Katrina Lisgow, a research group leader at the Big Data Institute at the University of Oxford’s Nafield School of Medicine, and her colleagues used an RNA sequencing approach to better characterize the diversity of a single human host, 3 2020. 1,313 nasopharyngeal swabs sampled primarily from British symptomatic patients who became ill between Monday and June (the first wave of global infections). The authors observed only one or two mutations in most individuals, but a small number of patients had many mutations. Most of these were lost at the time of transmission, but a few began continuous transmission and wider dissemination. In addition, in the genomes investigated, there were few cases of virus transmission between households. These results suggest that during early infection, mutations that may increase the likelihood that the virus will escape treatment are rarely present and transmitted. Nonetheless, the authors have identified variants that may benefit the virus, such as high viral load samples. This indicates that there is an opportunity for spontaneous selection mutants to spread as population selection pressure increases due to vaccine deployment. In addition, mutations that can circumvent treatments such as antibodies have been identified, including high viral load samples, and the authors have identified vaccines and treatments that “pressure” to adapt to the virus, especially as more widely deployed We encourage continuous surveillance and vigilance.

