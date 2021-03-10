Health
COVID precautions are squeezing the flu season in Iowa, resulting in a significant reduction in deaths.
When temperatures began to fall last fall, local health experts were “extremely worried” that the upcoming flu season could only exacerbate the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heather Meador, supervisor of the Linn County Public Health Clinical Services Branch, said the county is concerned about how the healthcare system handles the greater burden, as the virus is already weighing heavily on hospitals. Said.
And health experts weren’t sure how the two viruses interacted. If someone is already infected with COVID-19, will they have a hard time dealing with the flu?
“There were a lot of concerns when we entered the flu season,” said Meador.
However, the combination of pandemic precautions and heightened awareness of the flu has made this flu season very mild in Iowa and across the country.
As of February 27, five Iowa people died of the flu this season, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. By late February 2020, 35 Iowans had lost one child.
By March 2, about 450 adults had died of the flu nationwide, according to the Washington Post. This is far less than the approximately 22,000 people who died of the flu last year.
Sam Jarvis, chief of public health and community health at Johnson County, said practices to stop the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks and increasing social distance, helped prevent the spread of influenza this season. Stated.
“Many consider it a good indicator that hypervigilance, social distance, wearing a mask, covering a cough, and washing hands, has a really significant effect on the respiratory virus. I think, “said Jarvis.
Dr. Paul McRae, a health care researcher at the University of Iowa and a longtime professor of coronavirus research, has seen more people stay at home and practice safety measures, so this year all other respiratory illnesses. Said it was not so prevalent.
“We usually have children in hospitals with all sorts of viral pneumonia and severe asthma exacerbations throughout the winter,” McRae said. “Everything crashed.”
Daniel Pettit Majevsky, director of public health in Washington County, south of the university, explained that the flu and the new coronavirus spread in the same way.
“Influenza is a virus and COVID is a virus,” she said. “They are different, but they are just as widespread. People are making all mitigation efforts.”
The Washington Post reported that predominant pathogens such as the coronavirus can cause people to partially immunize against other viruses. This, combined with mitigation efforts and existing immunity, almost completely stopped the flu cycle.
Jarvis said the lack of large-scale meetings, such as at work and school, has also affected influenza mitigation. Prior to the pandemic, employees may have gone to work when they were ill. But now that far more people work from home, the chances of the disease spreading are low.
In addition to COVID-19 precautions, work was done at the national level to prepare for the flu season. As of the week of February 26, 193.8 million flu vaccines were distributed nationwide, breaking the record for 175 million flu shots last season, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ..
By February 27, 1,254,869 influenza vaccines had been distributed in Iowa.
According to Jarvis, the county has received a lot of community interest in getting a flu shot in the fall. He said the flu vaccine distribution would be at least as good as last year, if not more.
He said those who received the COVID-19 vaccine should still be vaccinated against the flu.
According to the Lin County Public Health Department, COVID-19 and the flu share a significant number of symptoms, including coughing, fever, sore throat, malaise, and body aches. However, flu symptoms do not include shortness of breath or sneezing.
In such a minor flu season, the next season could be severely hit if the practices introduced by COVID-19 are abolished.
The Washington Post reported that data from countries such as Cambodia, Laos and Bangladesh showed that the flu had revived when students returned to face-to-face learning and that other restrictions had been lifted, the CDC’s country. Lynette Brammer, who heads the influenza monitoring team, said.
If no precautions are taken, the flu can recur this year, the post reported.
With the mild flu season this year, it’s unclear if next year’s flu season will worsen. No one can predict whether life will return to normal by the time autumn comes.
He said he hopes that people will continue their mitigation efforts, such as staying at home during hygiene habits and illness, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
McCray suggested that wearing a mask becomes a more acceptable habit, at least when someone is ill. He said wearing a mask is not a weakness, but a habit of preventing school, work and other disruptions in life.
“Maybe people will know that wearing a mask is not a bad thing if I have a bad cold,” he said.
James Jennings of the South East Iowa Union and Vanessa Miller of The Gazette contributed.
