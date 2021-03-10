State Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Vaccine to 16+ | Local News Articles

Baton Rouge — Louisiana residents over the age of 16 who have at least one health condition that makes them more vulnerable to COVID-19 are eligible to be vaccinated against the disease, Governor John Bel Edwards said Tuesday. Announced in.
Edwards announced just one year after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Louisiana. He said Sunday would be the first anniversary of the first confirmed death of COVID-19.
Dionne Viator, Chief Executive Officer of the Iberia Medical Center, said he welcomes more vaccinations for those seeking vaccinations.
“I think the more people who have been vaccinated, the better,” Viator said. “We support any effort to move the parish to further exemptions. Regarding enhanced distribution efforts, we are still limited by the quotas given, but to increase the availability of the community. , Partnering with LDH and the community on every occasion. “
Eligible health conditions as defined by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention include asthma, cancer, chronic kidney disease or liver disease, various heart diseases, high blood pressure, obesity, down syndrome, being a current or previous smoker, sickle cell disease. Sickle cell disease, diabetes, cystic fibrosis and dementia. It also applies to people who work in facilities where many people live together, such as prisons. All previously qualified groups, including those over the age of 65, will continue to be vaccinated.
Only Pfizer vaccines are approved for use at ages 16 and 17. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for use by adults.
Edwards said the changes were made as the demand for vaccination reservations eased, and federal officials promised the state a stable supply of vaccines. Dr. Joseph Canter of the Louisiana Department of Health said he expects Louisiana to receive 102,330 doses next week. This is about the same number as this week.
“If you’re just qualified, don’t miss the opportunity,” Canter said.
Residents of Louisiana who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment with one of the 618 providers this week, in addition to the regional vaccination events held in the state. A list of providers and events can be found on the Louisiana Department of Health website. Residents can also call 211 to find a nearby provider.
With over 1.2 million doses in Louisiana, nearly 449,000 citizens have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest number from the Ministry of Health.
Daily Iberia Community Editor Dwayne Fatherly contributed to this report.
