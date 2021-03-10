Health
Israel says 600 children given Covidjab had no serious side effects | Vaccines and vaccinations
Hundreds of children aged 12 to 16 years vaccinated against Pfizer / BioNtech Israel No serious side effects occurred, officials told the Guardian. This is one of the first signs that Covid-19 vaccination may be safe for minors before clinical trial results are available.
The Israeli Ministry of Public Health recommends vaccination of some teenagers if they are suffering from an underlying condition that makes them vulnerable to the coronavirus.
“We have vaccinated about 600 children so far,” Boaz Lev, head of the Vaccine Task Force, said Wednesday. “I didn’t see any major side effects. Even minors are very rare. This is encouraging.”
Children with cystic fibrosis, which affects the lungs, were also not part of the clinical trial.
Pfizer Conduct research for 12 to 15 years old And I’m hoping to start another for 5 to 11 years old.Also at Oxford University Announce the trial To Test the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca For a 6 year old child. These studies are expected to take several months.
Israel is accelerating its vaccination campaign and approaching a critical moment in the pandemic. It will probably take months for other governments to reach. That is, the decision whether to start mass vaccination of children.
More than half of Israelis have received at least one coronavirus injection, and authorities predict that about 60% of the population will be fully vaccinated within a few weeks.
This is when epidemiologists say that a country may begin to experience herd immunity, when social resistance to the disease declines on its own and it becomes impossible to easily jump from body to body. This is the rough estimate presented.
However, as the pandemic progresses and more infectious variants of the virus emerge, scientists are forced to rethink. Anthony Fauci, the most prominent infectious disease expert in the United States, says he believes that nearly 90% of immunity is needed.
For Israel, a small country of 9 million people, it presents an undeniable problem. A quarter of the people are under 16 years of age, which is the recommended minimum age for Pfizer jabs controlled by Israel. Nachman Ash, the country’s coronavirus “emperor,” states that ineligibility under the age of 16 “has problems with the ability to achieve herd immunity.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would complete an adult vaccination campaign by early April.
“Then vaccines for children begin to arrive,” Netanyahu told a local newspaper, Israel Hayom.. “I [regulators] Approved in April and May, and soon after, “he added.
Oliver Gefen, an Israeli epidemiologist who worked at Imperial College London and the British Public Health Service, said the concept of herd immunity in the face of new viral variants was a “slightly moving goal post.” He said it was really important to reduce the number of severe cases.
“Vaccination of children can lead us to herd immunity, but it may be necessary for some time if the policy goal is to continue to control more serious illnesses than other non-pharmaceutical interventions. It will be, “he added.
Some scientists argue that vaccination should be seen as a way to reduce hospitalization and mortality rather than herd immunity, and call for rethinking in line with these policies. Some suggest that it may not be possible Faced with a new variant.
Israel has recorded a significant decrease in severe cases, and although its infection rate has decreased, it has not plummeted. For now, the government intends to prioritize people over the age of 50, who are much more likely to get serious illness.
However, whether children are vaccinated leaves the question of whether parents or guardians agree.
Israeli TV Channel Requested a poll last month As a result, only 41% of parents intended to vaccinate their children. A poll conducted by the Rushinek Institute found that 29% of parents had no plans to vaccinate their children aged 6 to 15 years and 30% were uncertain.
Children are considered to be at low risk of developing serious complications from the disease. However, health officials have warned that UK variants have led to increased concerns about infectious diseases in children and adolescents, and vaccination may help.
Rev said that if children qualify for vaccination, they may be reluctant and need to launch a campaign to disseminate accurate information on safety.
“At this point, it’s very difficult to know what will happen in that regard,” he added.
