Women Report Worse Side Effects After COVID Vaccination





March 10, 2021-Women have reported more serious side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. To New York Times.. Side effects tend to differ between men and women between different vaccines, often due to hormones, genes, and vaccine doses. Sabrakline, an immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told the newspaper. “Gender differences are in perfect agreement with previous reports of other vaccines,” she said. CDC researchers last month Publish the report Of the 7,000 people who reported side effects on the safety data of the first 13.7 million COVID-19 vaccines given in the United States, about 79% were women, while about 61% of the vaccines were given to women. It was. To Another report For rare anaphylactic reactions, CDC researchers found that all 19 people who had anaphylaxis after a modana shot were women. With the Pfizer vaccine, 44 of the 47 people who had anaphylaxis were women. In a previous CDC study, researchers found that four times as many women had an allergic reaction after the 2009 pandemic flu vaccine. New York Times report. Between 1990 and 2016, women reported 80% of anaphylactic responses to the vaccine. Overall, women tend to respond more to influenza and hepatitis B vaccines, and to the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines. Differences can occur for many reasons. According to newspapers, women tend to have a stronger immune system that can produce more antibodies in response to the vaccine, which may be related to reproductive hormones such as estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone. There is. For example, estrogen can cause immune cells to produce more antibodies, and testosterone can suppress the production of immunochemicals in the body. In addition, the immune-related genes are on the X chromosome, and women have two copies. Men have one. Scientists believe it partially explains why more women suffer from autoimmune diseases. “Women have greater immunity to themselves, to vaccine antigens, to viruses,” Klein told the newspaper.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos