Coronavirus: Ontario spends $ 255 million to address the outbreak of COVID-19 in homeless shelters





Toronto — Ontario Offers $ 255 Million to Local Governments and Indigenous Communities COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Outbreaks in homeless shelters throughout the state. City Minister Steve Clark will announce at a press conference later this morning. The government says the community can use the money to acquire space for motels and hotels, support physical distances, hire more shelter staff, and buy more personal protective equipment. The money can also be used to buy cleaning supplies and add them to rent and utility banks to prevent people from becoming homeless. read more: More Toronto homeless shelters, COVID-19 variants found in camps Toronto will receive $ 94.5 million to prevent outbreaks in shelters. The story continues under the ad Of the 20,000 people who used Toronto’s homeless shelter system last year, 711 suffered from the disease and six died from the virus. One of the recent outbreaks associated with the COVID-19 variant struck the Maxwell Meen Center in downtown Toronto, infecting dozens of people. Trend story “Opra with Megan and Harry” Interview: Six Outstanding Moments That Tell All The Amazing

Piers Morgan participates in “Good Morning Britain” after challenging Meghan Markle’s remarks Clark said in a statement that the state needs to take action as the number of shelters increases. “This investment provides our local service managers with the financial capacity to take all necessary steps to stop the spread of COVID-19 in shelter spaces,” he said. read more: Outbreaks of COVID-19 variants increase to 29 in Toronto shelters Clark said at the beginning of the pandemic, the state called on all shelters to develop outbreak control plans and complete infection, prevention and control education. He said the state urged shelter managers to ensure that these plans were updated as the variety of concerns increased in Ontario. In late February, Ontario added homeless people to the list of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1 of the plan. Residents of the shelter system were to begin receiving their first vaccination last week, the city said at the time. The story continues under the ad The Ontario Ministry of Public Health has previously stated that homeless residents are not eligible for vaccines until the inoculation drive enters the second phase.









2:00 Toronto begins vaccination of homeless population





Toronto begins vaccination of homeless population – February 28, 2021

