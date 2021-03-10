Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Therapeutic Prediction and Market Analysis by 2029

Bloomberg

President Joe Biden has doubled US orders for Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and according to plan-savvy officials, the UK will provide enough national supply to 500 million people. Tensions between the two increased as European Union politicians made misleading statements that questioned the injection of AstraZeneca, which they accused of damaging the vaccination program. The first European company to sign a contract to manufacture the Russian Sputnik V vaccine said it could start production in the third quarter. Romania has extended the curfew by an hour. Key developments: Global Tracker: The number of cases has exceeded 117.6 million. More than 2.6 million deaths Vaccine Tracker: More than 319 million shots worldwide Why it’s not that simple: QuickTakeSubscribe subscribes here for daily updates on viruses from Bloomberg’s prognosis team. Click CVID in the terminal for global data on cases and deaths. Variants account for most new cases in New York (10:30 am, New York) New virus variants account for 51% of Covid cases in New York City, health officials said in a virus briefing Wednesday. It was. The variant known as B.1.1.7, which occurred in the United Kingdom, and B.1.526, which was first detected in New York, appears to be more infectious than older strains of the virus. However, studies have not shown that the mutants cause more serious illness or reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, says Jay Balma, senior public health adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio. I did. Balma warned that the data is still preliminary. Kenya Approves Russian Sputnik Vaccine (10 am New York) Kenya has approved the use of Sputnik V Covid-19 Shot for emergency purposes, according to the Russian Foreign Direct Investment Fund. Uses include Angola, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Ghana and Guinea, the Sovereign Foundation said in a statement. Sputnik V is 91.6% effective and provides complete protection against severe illness. German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned citizens to make rigorous preparations for a few more months before vaccination began. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Merkel said in an online dialogue with an emergency telephone service provider. “There will be another three or four months of difficult months, and then the vaccination will take place, so the actual effect will actually be seen and the situation will be clearly improved.” NY) President Joe Biden doubles US orders for Johnson & Johnson vaccines during an event between J & J and Merck & Co.’s CEO, who worked together to boost the production of shots. Will be announced, officials familiar with the plan say. Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in an interview with state broadcaster RTE that “modest” curb mitigation (8:30 am, NY) will allow limited curb mitigation next month as incidents have diminished. Stated. Still, due to the delay in vaccines, restrictions such as non-essential store closures will continue to apply, he said. Ireland is one of the toughest blockades in Western Europe after enduring one of the worst outbreaks in the world after Christmas. Astra Shot for All (8:22 am NY) Portugal has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for all ages and even the elderly with the latest recommendations. Previous advice was that shots would be used “favorably” by people under the age of 65. Finland did the same and decided that it could offer the product to people over the age of 70. Actual data show that the vaccine also protects older patients, so it was decided following similar approvals from France and Germany last week. Romania extends curfew and curfew (7:27 am NY) Romania has extended the curfew to prevent the spread of the virus and extended the length of the curfew by an hour. We also limited the occupancy of ski resort hotels to 70%. For the time being, Prime Minister Florin Situ denied a complete blockade. Britain blames EU’s harmful health (7:25 am New York) Britain is a senior politician in the European Union, Grant Shapps Minister Grant Shapps question EU figures on the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca vaccine After that, he said that few British people accepted Shot’s offer in the UK, and a clear reference to the statement Lily antibody combo gives good results (7 am New York) Eli Lily & Company’s combination antibody therapy is new It reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for high-risk patients diagnosed with Covid by 87%-19, the company said. This combination received an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February, and the results may give more confidence to physicians with inadequate ev anxiety. We followed 769 patients. Of the 258 patients who received placebo, four of the 511 treated patients were hospitalized and did not die, while 15 were hospitalized and died (4), according to the company. Including the death of). According to Lily’s Chief Scientific Officer Daniel Skovlonski, Mauritius embarked on a 16-day blockade (4:54 pm), followed by Mauritius’s Prime Minister Prabind Jugnout for a 16-day national blockade. Was imposed. The number of coronavirus infections has doubled to 28. Residents of the island nations of the Indian Ocean will be trapped in their homes until March 25, Jugnout said in a statement broadcast on national television. The government said in another statement that the island-wide vaccination program, which started on Monday, was suspended until a new calendar was created. The contract to manufacture the Russian Sputnik V vaccine said it could start production as early as the third quarter. Antonio Francesco Di Naro, founder and president of Adienne Pharma & Biotech SA, said Wednesday in Russia. The vaccine is produced near Milan. Germany suspends some Covid aid to businesses (3:48 HK HK) Germany has temporarily suspended certain types of aid to businesses affected by measures to contain the pandemic. The Ministry of Economy said in a statement late Tuesday that payments were suspended to review the document and will soon resume. The ministry said criminal investigations were underway in some cases and refused to comment on the details of the alleged fraud. With countries such as the United States doing well with a wide range of vaccinations and stimulus measures, giving vaccines to population risk will result in a “cumulative delay” in recovery. The OECD released its 2021 economic forecast on Tuesday. Baltic states want to distribute unused shots (2:36 HK HK) The three Baltic states of the European Union have called on the block to redistribute unused vaccines among member states. Health ministers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia wrote to EU health minister Stella Kiriakides on March 9 that such a move would improve immunization efficiency by introducing a “redistribution mechanism”. And said it would promote solidarity. According to a letter Bloomberg saw, there is a risk that the shot will expire due to “accumulation of unused surplus of vaccine provided” in the country. Hong Kong Relaxing Rules for Visitors Taiwan (2:28 pm Hong Kong) Taiwan is relaxing quarantine rules for business travelers from Hong Kong. Hong Kong is on the list of regions that are considered to pose a medium to low risk to the island. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Taiwan, business travelers are immediately effective after being quarantined for seven days. Most travelers to the island require 14 days of quarantine. LA has reached a tentative agreement to open (12:45 pm HK) Los Angeles Unified School District and United Teachers Los Angeles-Personal guidance over the coming weeks. They are planning a hybrid model that combines online and face-to-face instruction and will gradually resume. All students and staff will be inspected for Covid-19 prior to returning home, and other rules include requiring students, staff and visitors to have masks and social distance. Vaccine passport push grows in the EU, USA (11:30 am HK) Vaccine passport. The European Union proposes a certificate that facilitates travel for those who have taken EU-approved vaccines and those who have received urgent national approval, such as bullets from China and Russia. The “EU Covid Card / Digital Green Certificate” indicates whether the holder has been vaccinated and which one has been vaccinated. The result of the test. Those familiar with the proposed regulation gave details on whether they had recovered from the infection. A US airline, with the addition of travel groups and workers, said to the Biden administration individually that it “must be a leader” in the global efforts that the United States will introduce. A health certificate that can be used for travel. China has also announced a digital vaccine passport. A health certificate showing an individual’s vaccination status links to the program of WeChat, China’s most widely used messaging app. What is a vaccine passport? How does it work? : QuickTakeChina extends stretch without local infection (10:40 am Hong Kong) China reported 5 new infections today, all imported. The country’s last local transmission was on February 6, highlighting the success of its rigorous strategy, including border curbs, mass testing, and hard lockdown. Such measures included something like Tonghua, a city of 2 million people in Jillin, where residents were banned from leaving their homes in January. In the National People’s Congress being held in Beijing, but Xi Jinping president continues to wear a mask, according to the Ministry of Health, Mexico’s death toll reached in person 191,789 (10:30 am), further 866 people in Mexico Died, reaching a total of 191,789, El Financiero reported. Eight states in Mexico received the Sinovac vaccine at 11-12 ° C, but should be kept at 2-8 ° C. Lopez Lidaura of the Ministry of Health said the vaccine can be kept at temperatures up to 25 degrees Celsius for more than a week without losing its efficacy, and at that temperature it will not begin to lose its effectiveness until day 14. I am. Vaccine Deployment Plan (9:08 am HK) New Zealand tops Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience ranking in the country with the best pandemic treatment, reaching 2 with the goal of deploying vaccines in the next 3-4 months .. One million people in the highest risk group. People over the age of 65 or with underlying illness in South Auckland will be fired from the end of this month. The country has already begun inoculating border and controlled quarantine workers and their families, as well as 480,000 frontline workers and those living in high-risk environments. Starting in May, injections will be given to 1.7 million high-risk people. "The rest of the population will be available for vaccination after July and we plan to vamp as many people as possible by the end of the year," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hypkins said in a statement. New Zealanders can get the vaccine and the vaccine will be free.