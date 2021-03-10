Are you ready for the shot?You can get the vaccine here

Vaccines are currently open to groups 1-3, and three approved vaccines are available in various health departments, pharmacies, health groups, and vaccination clinics. (Port City Daily / File)

SOUTHEASTERN NC — Where to get the vaccine remains a top priority for many, as more groups are vaccinated throughout Southeastern and more providers are participating to vaccinate. is.

Below is a list of places where the dose is being administered. To see if you are eligible to receive one of the Covid-19 vaccines Here.. If all goes well, scroll down to find out how to book shots at the county’s health department, hospital or health group, vaccination events and clinics, and pharmacies in southeastern North Carolina.

Is there a place you want to add to the list? Email [email protected] With all relevant details. Include “Please add me to the vaccine list” in the subject line.

Brunswick County Public Health

Novant Health, Brunswick County Health Services, and Dosher Memorial Hospital are vaccinated in the parking lot of Brunswick Community College Williamson Auditorium.

Walk-ups are not allowed and reservations will be accepted depending on the state’s supply.People can pre-register Here..

If you have questions or need to register for an account by phone, you can call or email the Public Health Hotline 910-253-2339. [email protected]..

Cape Fear Valley Health

Cape Fear Valley Health serves Fayetteville, Fort Bragg, Hope Mills, Rayford, Lumberton, Elizabeth Town, Clinton, Lillington, Dan, and other areas.

People can Pre-registration For numerous vaccination clinics scheduled in Elizabeth Town, Rayford, and Fayetteville.

This group will renew the clinic as the vaccine is supplied.

Columbus County Public Health

If availability is available, you can call (910) 798-6800 to book a vaccine.

Cumberland County Public Health

Cumberland County is currently planning a Pfizer vaccine and a Moderna vaccine (no Johnson & Johnson) at Dr. Coliseum’s Crown Expo Center in Fayetteville in 1960.

The clinic is open from 9 am to 5 pm due to the availability of supplies. Only the second reservation on Tuesday. Wednesday is both the first and second dose. Friday is for the first dose. The standby lane is open only on Fridays from 3 pm to 5 pm.

People can register for appointments Here, And if you need assistance filling out the form, you can schedule your booking by calling (910) 678-7657.

MedNorth

Located on North Force Street, Med North is a federal-sponsored vaccine clinic that schedules bookings through the various outreach events listed above. website, There are instructions and links on how to sign up.

On March 12, they are hosting the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic at AME Zion Church on Nixon Street.Reservation slots are available Here..

People can also call 910-202-8617.

New Hanover County Public Health

New Hanover County reserves appointments only when supplies are available.People can sign up Here You will be notified when an appointment opens.

For reservations, please call 910-798-6800. The vaccine will be given at Greenfield and the New Hanover County Health and Welfare Services Building on 16th Street.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Hospitals make reservations only when supplies are available.People can check in Here You will be notified when an appointment opens.

Reservations can be made by calling (910) 662-2020 or logging on. nhrmc.org/coronavirus.. The NHRMC Vaccine Clinic is located at Stone Theaters Point 14 Cinemas Berkeley.

Onslow County Public Health

Onslow County requires people to fill out registrations form And email it to [email protected] To schedule the Covid-19 vaccine. Then someone in public health will call and make an appointment.

The health department schedules the first and second doses separately. Questions can be sent to the Citizen’s Telephone Bank at 910-989-5027.

Pender County Public Health

Pender County reserves appointments only when supplies are available.People can check in Here Just in case the appointment opens.

Reservations can be made online or by calling 910-663-4200. All bookings by Pender Public Health are at Burger’s 803 S. Walker St. Or scheduled at Hampstead Annex at 15060 USHwy. 17.17.

UNC Health South East

The Healthcare Group hosts a number of vaccine clinics in southeastern North Carolina, including the Lumberton, St. Paul, and Pembroke regions. Reservations are required to get the vaccine.

People can check in Here For clinics held during the week of March 8-14.The ongoing vaccine clinic is a group home page.. Click “Get Vaccinated” to make an appointment.

Wilmington Health

Local health groups will only open reservations if supplies are available.People can check in Here You will be notified when an appointment opens.

Reservations can be made by calling (910) 407-5115 or logging on. https://www.wilmingtonhealth.com/covidvaccine..

South Eastern Community College — White Building

On March 20, the Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Columbus County Emergency Services will host a mass vaccination event from 9 am to 4 pm in the White Building, one hour west of Wilmington. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given to groups 1 to 3 1,000 times on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will take place at South Eastern Community College, 4564 Chadbourn Highway. No reservation required.

Onslow American Legion — Jackson Building

StarMed Healthcare is hosting an Onslow County event on Saturday at the American Legion at 146 Broadhurst Rd.Jacksonville, North Carolina

People can register Here Take their first dose shot.

FEMA Site — Greensboro

The Four Seasons Center in Greensboro will be set up as a federal-backed FEMA site for mass vaccination. It is chosen from over 12 other cities to reach poorly serviced and marginalized communities.

The site will be open to the public on Wednesday, March 10, and will be available for 3,000 vaccinations over an eight-week period from Monday to Sunday.You can schedule an appointment Here..

People need to pre-register for a drive-through or walk-up event with ample parking. It is also close to public transport. Those who choose the site go to the Dillers.

Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte

Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium is hosting another walk-up vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium from March 11th and March 30th to April. 1 for the second dose.

Sponsored by Atrium Health, plans Required in advance to get the vaccine.

Bank of America Stadium is 800 S. Mint St in downtown Charlotte. It is in.

Cape Fear Pharmacy

Local pharmacies are waiting for vaccinations from the state, but not yet.

However, there is a waiting list Here For people to be willing to sign up.

Gallo Way Sands Pharmacy

Based in Supply and Southport, Gallowaysand provides vaccines.People can sign up for listing on their vaccine contact list HereReservations are based on supply only.

Haristita Pharmacy

North Carolina-based Haristeater Pharmacy offers limited appointments Here — Walkups are not allowed and there is no waiting list.

King’s pharmacy

Local pharmacies are waiting for vaccinations from the state, but not yet.

However, there is a waiting list Here For people to be willing to sign up.

Real medicine

Wallace’s Realo Drugs hosted a vaccine clinic on a first-come, first-served basis on Monday, March 8.

Pharmacies based in eastern North Carolina receive small doses of vaccine.People can check in because of them website For more clinics and appointments. There is no waiting list at this time.

Rocky Point Pavilion Pharmacy

Local pharmacies are waiting for vaccinations from the state, but not yet.

However, there is a waiting list Here For people to be willing to sign up.

Hamstead Village Pharmacy

Local pharmacies are vaccinated about 100 times a week.People can sign up to be on their waiting list Here — Walkups are not allowed.

Walgreens

Walgreens has pre-booked as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Here — Walkups are not allowed and there is no waiting list.

You can also book via the automated phone system by calling your local Walgreens.