The Task Force recommends lowering the age of lung cancer screening, including individuals with a short history of smoking

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has issued a final recommendation statement. This is a revision of the recommended age and smoking history for annual lung cancer screening.

The new recommendations suggest that adults aged 50-80 years who have smoked 20 packs of years and are currently smoking or quitting smoking in the last 15 years will undergo a low-dose CT scan each year to screen for lung cancer. I will.

A person’s smoking history is calculated by measuring the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day multiplied by the number of years a person has smoked. For example, if someone smokes a pack of cigarettes every day for 20 years, that’s 20 packs of history.

The new recommendation is an update from the 2013 USPSTF advising adults aged 55 to 80 years with a 30-pack year of smoking history to be screened for lung cancer each year.

Dr. Andrew Kaufmann, associate professor and vice chairman of thoracic surgery at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, said in the following interview: cure®. “The earlier we detect lung cancer, the easier it is to be cured primarily by surgery, but it is also easier to cure with other treatments, such as radiation.”

According to Kaufman, lung cancer is a game of time, and early illness is unlikely to spread to other organs.

“Our competition is to find an earlier point in the onset of lung cancer,” he said. “We don’t want to wait for symptoms. We don’t want to wait for people to really get older who have more time to develop these cancers. We are a group of the right people to go into screening. I would like to find out and examine asymptomatic people to see if they can find something that is lung cancer and treat it early. “

It is estimated that in 2020, about 220,000 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer and about 135,000 will die of lung cancer. Lung cancer accounts for the largest annual cancer deaths in the United States. According to Kaufman, screening is essential. Because it is usually too late to rely on people to develop symptoms and start treatment.

That’s why it’s more important to find someone who needs treatment before things get worse, he said.

Expansion of screening population

According to Kaufman, previous guidelines excluded many people, including at-risk populations.

“[People who treat lung cancer]are very pleased that the new guidelines are expanding the population that can be screened,” he said. “Reducing the age from 55 to 50 will include more people. Also, reducing the cumulative pack years from 30 to 20 packs will ensure the risk of developing lung cancer. There will be more people in the area. These are very positive moves in including more people in the screening. “

Additional benefits of screening

Kaufman explained that having a CT screening has health benefits that go far beyond lung cancer.

According to Kaufman, low-dose CT screening helps healthcare professionals detect coronary artery disease, emphysema, aortic aneurysms, and other conditions that require urgent treatment.

“The benefits aren’t just lung cancer survival. They’re more holistic than that,” he said. “It’s a really good medical encounter that has many downstream benefits.”

Pandemic concerns

These new screening guidelines, emphasized by Kaufman, are even more important in today’s COVID-19 pandemic climate.

“People don’t get much medical care because of COVID-19’s concerns about going out of the house,” he said. “We are diagnosing less lung cancer and have a higher lung cancer mortality rate during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to Kaufman, we hope that the benefits of extending proper lung cancer screening to more individuals will help reduce the mortality rate associated with the disease.

More work is needed

Bonnie J. Addario and Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founders of the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, praised the recommendations in the letter, but acknowledged that more work was needed.

“If we really want to remove the barriers to access to this preventive service, we need to do more,” writes Addario and Fenton Ambrose. “The GO2 Foundation continues to urge the USPSTF to improve its recommendations and remove any screening restrictions that stop screening of individuals who quit smoking more than 15 years ago and / or are over 80 years old. Removing the screening eligibility requirement is also a USPSTF recommendation in line with the (National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines), reaching additional risk populations with this life-saving resource. “

