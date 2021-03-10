The placenta is the dumping site for genetic defects

Credit: CC0 public domain



In the first study of the genomic structure of the human placenta, scientists and their collaborators at the Welcome Sanger Institute at the University of Cambridge found that the normal structure of the placenta, unlike other human organs, resembles that of a tumor. I confirmed that. It has many of the same genetic mutations found in childhood cancer.

Study published today NatureFound evidence supporting placental theory as a “dumping ground” Genetic defectsOn the other hand, the foetation corrects or avoids these errors.The findings provide a clear rationale for studying the association between genetic abnormalities and childbirth outcomes in order to better understand issues such as: Premature birth. And stillbirth.

In early pregnancy, the fertilized egg is transplanted into the uterine wall and begins to divide from one cell into many. Cells differentiate into different types of cells, some of which form the placenta. Around the 10th week of pregnancy, the placenta begins to access the mother’s circulation, gaining fetal oxygen and nutrients, removing waste products, and regulating important hormones.

It has long been known that the placenta differs from other human organs. In 1-2% of pregnancies, some placental cells have different numbers of chromosomes. cell For the foetation — A genetic defect that can be fatal to the foetation but often causes the placenta to function normally.

Despite this genetic robustness, placental problems are a major cause of harm to the mother, Foetation, Growth restrictions and stillbirth.

This new study is the first high-resolution study of the genomic structure of the human placenta.Conducted by the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute and scientists at the University of Cambridge Whole genome sequence 86 biopsies and 106 microdissections from 42 placenta using samples taken from different regions of each organ.

The team found that each of these biopsies was a genetically distinct “cloned growth” (a cell population derived from a single common ancestor). This indicates that there are clear similarities between the formation of the human placenta and the development of cancer.

The analysis also identified specific mutation patterns commonly found in childhood cancers such as neuroblastoma and rhabdomyosarcoma, and the number of these mutations is higher in the placenta than in the cancer itself. ..

Professor Steve Charnock Jones, a senior author of research at the University of Cambridge, said:Rate and pattern Genetic mutation It was also incredibly high compared to other healthy human tissues. “

Using phylogenetic analysis, the team traced the evolution of the cell lineage from the first cell division of the fertilized egg and found evidence supporting the theory that the placenta tolerates major genetic defects.

In a single biopsy, researchers observed three copies of chromosome 10 in each cell instead of the usual one copy from each parent. However, other biopsies from the same placenta and foetation both had two copies of chromosome 10 from the mother. Such chromosomal copy number errors in other tissues will be a major genetic defect.

Professor Gordon Smith, senior author of research at the University of Cambridge, said: Genetic defects The chromosomal copy number error was resolved by the baby, not the placenta. This error would have been present in the fertilized egg. Still, the derived cell population, and most importantly, those who continued to form children, had the correct number of copies of chromosome 10, but some of the placenta were unable to make this correction. .. The placenta also provided clues that the baby inherited both copies of the chromosome from one parent. This may itself be related to the problem. “

Further studies using larger sample sizes may help clarify the causes of complications and illnesses that occur during pregnancy, as a link between placental genetic abnormalities and childbirth outcomes has been established. there is.

Dr. Sambejaty, senior author of the Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute’s research, said: It protects us from defects in our genetic code, but it also remains a high burden of placenta-related illnesses. Our findings are placenta And Birth results Deployed on a large scale with high resolution. ”

Intrinsic mosaic phenomenon and widespread mutation of human placenta, Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03345-1