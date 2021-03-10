Chrissy Teigen promotes a sober and curious lifestyle

At the beginning of the pandemic, unplugging wine seemed like something to do. The champagne stalk grip felt like a life grip, virtual happy hour was all the rage, and there were lots of memes about drinking to make a round. But one year after the quarantine, Dry January is goneHowever, evidence still suggests that drinking continues.

And it’s not just those who suffer from alcoholism who have embraced a cool lifestyle. An increasing group of people are calming or significantly reducing their drinking to improve their health and well-being. Ask Chrissy Teigen.

In fact, according to NielsenIQ, sales of non-alcoholic beverages at retail stores such as grocery stores, liqueurs and convenience stores continue to grow. As of late February, dollar sales of non-alcoholic beer were up 39% from last year. In addition, sales of non-alcoholic wines increased by 34%.

Meanwhile, online marketplace Etsy saw a 205% increase in searches for “plain gifts” from December 1st to February 28th compared to last year, said trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson.

Teigen revealed in late December She gave up and believed that Holly Whitaker’s book “Stop Like a Woman: The Fundamental Choice of Not Drinking in an Alcoholic Culture” helped the transition.

“I’ve finished making my own (swearing) in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of drinking a day and felt like (swearing) by the age of six.” Said Teigen, 35 explained the Instagram story.

Released in 2019, the book reappeared at number 47 on USA TODAY’s best-selling book list on January 7, and peaked at number 24 on January 28.

Celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin, who counts Teigen as a client and friend, has opened up about her decision to break up with alcohol. In her December memoir..

“We finally cut alcohol completely in 2018. Looking back, it’s clear that we were drinking to calm our minds and relieve our anxiety,” wrote 41-year-old Atkin. , It could have saved me a lot of hassle and wine money. But when I finally conquered one goal (better stress management), it became clear that I was able to conquer the other (stop drinking). And — bonus! — I also stopped waking up feeling exhausted and looked dehydrated like raisins. “

Complete abstinence is not the solution for everyone, says founder and CEO Nick Allen. Cutback coachAn online system designed to help people reduce their alcohol consumption by paying more attention to drunkenness.

“We have created this false dichotomy about the role that alcohol plays in our lives,” says Allen. “Our society has come to think that you have a problem with drinking and you are alcoholic … or as the story goes on, you are completely fine and your alcohol habits Completely healthy and you don’t need any intervention or help. “

Allen says things aren’t really that simple. “It’s clear that for the vast majority of drinkers, there is an opportunity to be healthier without having to live this completely calm life.”

Tyler Barker, 22, remembers relying on alcohol to relieve anxiety and facilitate partying. He estimates that he drinks 20 to 25 bottles of beer on weekends during the peak of drunkenness.

“The clarity of my brain when I was drinking a lot was just not there,” he recalls. “Physically, I didn’t look or feel the best.”

When he isn’t drinking, he “feels lonely and sad and will actually find that I’m not actually doing this for the best reason.”

Currently, Barker consumes about a glass of beer every two weeks and shares his journey and reviews of non-alcoholic beverages within him. nonalcoholicguy Instagram account As a host with “NA Happy Hour” Podcast..

“I haven’t really found the purpose of drinking that much anymore,” he says, “because I feel very fulfilled every day with everything I do.”

Marisa Silveri, director of the Institute for Neurodevelopmental Development on Addiction and Mental Health at McLean Hospital, states that drinking may be a symptom of another problem.

“If you feel you need to drink to have fun, maybe something else is happening,” she says. “Are you depressed? Are you worried? Are you both? So it’s also important to see who is trying to deal with, manage, or self-treat. . ”

Silveri counts reduced consumption as a victory.

“It doesn’t have to be forever. You can reduce your drinking somewhat, and if you try to introduce it again later, your view will change, and if you find that you’re back, that’s the case. Then try it again, “she suggests.

“There is no failure here. Any reduction will help,” she says. “And the more you improve your mental health and your well-being, the stronger their ability for someone to keep going.”

It’s important to note that drinking is more than a tendency for some people. For someone like Abigail Lalumandier, the stakes are much higher.

The 27-year-old alcoholic is in recovery and was previously taken to drown out the anxiety that was plagued by school bullies. Her alcoholism eventually resulted in hospitalization after ingesting a bottle of rubbing alcohol. Lalmandie was completely calm on June 9, 2015.

Dallas people who run popular accounts TheSoberStyle On Instagram, we are delighted with our interest in drinking and calm curiosity movements.

“I think it’s great,” she says. “The more marketing we put into alcohol … everyone believes that we need drinking and alcohol to enjoy life, so it became a hot topic and a calm life (together). The more you spread your style, the more you can enjoy your life. The more you do without alcohol, the healthier and more pure your society as a whole. “

