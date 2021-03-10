One in eight residents of Maine is fully vaccinated with COVID-19.

State health officials reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with no additional deaths as one in eight residents of Maine is fully vaccinated against the virus. ..
The average daily number of cases for 7 days was 167, a slight increase from 148 cases two weeks ago, or one incubation period. Last month, the average number of cases per day this time was 234. In mid-January, it peaked at over 600 cases a day.
Data tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine show that 46,254 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 and 723 deaths have occurred since the pandemic arrived in Maine almost a year ago. did. The state added a total of 17 deaths on Tuesday after conducting a recent review of death certificates to see if COVID-19 was a cause of death not yet reported to the CDC. ..
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 increased slightly on Wednesday to 75. This includes 25 for critical care and 9 for ventilator. Hospitalization has leveled off in the last three weeks after steadily dropping from a high of over 200 in mid-January. Throughout the pandemic, 1,583 people in Maine were hospitalized at some point.
Cases and hospitalizations have also leveled off in many states after a sharp decline for several weeks in a row, yet some states have relaxed pandemic restrictions. Maine Governor Janet Mills relaxed travel requirements for New England residents coming to Maine last week. The capacity for indoor and outdoor meetings will increase later this month, with bars and tasting rooms scheduled to open on March 26th.
By the end of Tuesday, 446,226 COVID-19 vaccinations had been given in Maine. Of these, 283,688 were the first shot, accounting for 21% of the state’s population, and 162,538 (a little over 12%) were the second dose. Individuals who receive only one Johnson & Johnson vaccine are included in the state’s second vaccination count.
About three out of four people in Maine over the age of 70 are initially vaccinated, and 37% are fully vaccinated. Last week, the qualification was opened to individuals between the ages of 60 and 69. This group contains about 200,000 people. In addition, teachers, school staff, and childcare workers are now qualified as directed by the Biden administration to the state. There are over 50,000 individuals in the group.
According to the state, Maine has increased its daily vaccinations to more than 10,000 this week, improving its position among other states. Bloomberg News State Tracker.. As of Tuesday, Maine was ranked 10th in the state for fully vaccinated populations and 8th for single-vaccinated populations.
These benefits came despite the fact that the dose of vaccine delivered to Maine for use this week was about 20 percent lower. Johnson & Johnson cleared its supply a week ago — 15,000 of those doses came only to the main — and haven’t completely replenished it yet. Main CDC Director Dr. Niraveshire said on Tuesday He expects doses arriving in the state to increase slightly over the next two weeks, even higher in late March and early April.
The Biden administration was ready to announce on Wednesday that it would purchase another 100 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines in addition to the 100 million US contracts it would offer by the end of June.
To fill the vaccination gap, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday a new program that allows free rides on vaccine reservations for individuals with transportation problems.Boarding is available daily from 7am to 4pm except Sundays and can be scheduled by phone 1-855-608-5172..
