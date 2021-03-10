It is safe for healthy people to wear a face mask during strenuous exercise





Although there were differences in measurements with and without masks, the researchers said none of the results showed a risk to health. According to the authors of the study, these findings suggest that masks can be safely worn during strenuous exercise, for example, to reduce COVID-19 infections among people visiting indoor gyms. In a press release, researcher Elizabetta Salvioni, MD, said, “The main route of transmission of the coronavirus is by respiratory droplets, and increased breathing during exercise can promote the infection. I am. ” Masks may help prevent the spread of the disease, but there is no clear evidence that the mask can be safely worn during strenuous exercise. “ The researchers collaborated with a group of healthy volunteers consisting of six women and six men with an average age of 40 years. Each person participated in a 3-round exercise test: when not wearing a face mask, when wearing a surgical mask (blue, disposable mask), and filter face piece 2 or FFP2 mask (white, disposable) According to the authors of the study, masks are believed to provide slightly better protection than surgical masks). Participants used exercise bikes, during which researchers measured breathing, heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels. Tests have shown that wearing a face mask had little effect on volunteers. For example, your ability to do aerobic exercise has decreased by an average of about 10%. According to the study’s authors, the results further indicate that this reduction is most likely due to the slight difficulty with volunteers inhaling and exhaling through the mask. In a press release, researcher Dr. Massimo Mapelli said, “This decline is modest and decisively suggests the risk of exercising with a face mask, even when healthy people are working at their best. No, “he said. More people are waiting to be vaccinated with COIVD-19. This discovery can have a practical impact on daily life. For example, you may be able to open an indoor gym more safely. “ Mapelli added that the same should not be considered for people with heart or lung conditions, as further investigation is needed to investigate this scenario. Researchers are looking at healthy people and people with heart and lung conditions to analyze the effects of wearing a face mask during daily activities such as climbing stairs and doing household chores. I am continuing this research. “COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our community and hospitals, with catastrophic personal, professional and organizational levels. Nevertheless, this has been done by our young researchers. It was one of many enthusiastic studies, “said researcher and professor Piergiuseppe. “We are particularly proud of this study because it begins spontaneously in the free time of the current pandemic’s gloomy time and demonstrates the need for clinical research even in emergencies,” Agostoni said in a press release. Professor Sam Bayat, chair of the European Respiratory Society’s Clinical Respiratory Physiology, Exercise, and Functional Imaging Group, was not involved in the study, but said there was still a knowledge gap on how to limit the spread of COVID-19. In addition, masks play an important role. “These results are tentative and need to be confirmed by more people, but face masks can also be safely worn for indoor sports and fitness activities and can have an acceptable impact on performance. It seems to suggest that, “Bayat added in a press release. .. reference Studies suggest that wearing a face mask during strenuous exercise is safe for healthy people. EurekAlert! https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/elf-ssw030421.php.. Published March 7, 2021. Accessed March 9, 2021.

