Sugared Soda Related to Increased Risk of Death from Breast Cancer: Study





Researchers at the University of Buffalo compared the health status of breast cancer patients who “drinked no or little non-diet soda” with those who reported drinking non-diet soda more than five times a week. Research published in Cancer epidemiology, biomarkers and preventionWe have found that people who regularly drink sugared beverages are at increased risk of dying for any reason, especially those from breast cancer. The researchers evaluated the relationship between sugared soda and all causes and breast cancer mortality in 927 women diagnosed with breast cancer between the ages of 35 and 79 years. Participants have been enrolled in the Western New York Exposures and Breast Cancer (WEB) Study. Median tracked for nearly 19 years. The study used a food intake frequency questionnaire to assess participants’ food and drink intake during the 12-24 months prior to breast cancer diagnosis. Of the women diagnosed with breast cancer, 41% died by the end of the follow-up period. The study found that among the deceased participants, a higher proportion of women reported more frequent consumption of sugar-sweetened soda than women who were still alive. Women who reported consumption of this level of sugar beverages were 62% more likely to die for any reason, especially 85% more likely to die of breast cancer. When researchers included diet soda consumption as a variable, the relevance did not change. Soda consumption is associated with many adverse health effects, including weight gain, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. However, the study of soda and breast cancer is quite new, says Nadia Koirati, the lead author of the study. To date, few observational studies have investigated the association between sugared beverages and cancer mortality. “This study is one of the few studies that examined the prognosis of women with breast cancer for non-diet soda intake.”Koirati said. Koyratty, a PhD candidate in the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at UB’s Public Health College, said that breast cancer is relatively common, so recommendations for lifestyle choices for breast cancer survivors are “quite important.” I added that. Why focus on non-diet sodas? “Non-diet sodas are the biggest contributors to sugar and extra calories, but they bring nothing nutritionally beneficial.“Koilati explained. “On the other hand, tea, coffee and 100% fruit juice are healthier beverage options because they are nutritious through antioxidants and vitamins, unless sugar is added.”She suggested. Sugar-sweetened soda contains large amounts of sucrose and fructose, which makes it more glycemic than other foods and drinks. These high levels of glucose and insulin can lead to conditions associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, the researchers said. “More research is needed to confirm our findings, but this study provides evidence that diet can affect the longevity of women after breast cancer.”JoL. Freudenheim, senior author of the study, concluded. Source “Sugar-sweetened soda consumption and total breast cancer mortality and breast cancer mortality: Western New York Exposure and Breast Cancer (WEB) Studies” Cancer epidemiology, biomarkers and prevention Gave: doi.org/10.11 58/1055-9965.EPI-20-1242 Author: Koyratty, N. , et al.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos