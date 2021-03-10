All adults will be vaccinated on April 1st





Salt Lake City (AP) — All people over the age of 18 in Utah are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on April 1. The governor’s office announced on Wednesday.

Jennifer Napier Pierce, a spokeswoman for Governor Spencer Cox, predicts that state officials will receive 1.5 million doses by April 10, when the Utah-wide mask order is lifted. Mask orders remain valid at schools and large gatherings.

The state also reported the first death of a child due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, saying the boy died in Salt Lake County. State officials refused to reveal his age, saying he was between 1 and 14 years old.

The boy’s death is “a tragic memory of having to remain vigilant about public health precautions,” the State Health Department said in a statement. New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Utah have been declining since January. According to state data, more than 319,000 of the state’s 3.2 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated. According to state data, more than 375,000 cases of the virus have been reported in Utah, killing 1,990 people. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, which heals in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death. ___ Eppolito is a corps member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.

