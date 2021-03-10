Health
South African Covid variants identified in two Onesworth wards
After confirmation of cases of the Covid mutant in South Africa, additional coronavirus tests have been deployed in two regions of Onesworth.
In a statement Wednesday (March 10), the Onesworth Council confirmed that cases had been identified in parts of the Roehampton and Putney Heath wards and in Battersea’s St. Mary’s Park ward.
The statement continues as follows: “All cases are currently self-quarantined and strong contact tracking is in place to track contacts and ask them to self-quarantine. If you are in one of the affected areas, You will receive a letter from the door.
“Mutant tracking and management is very important to ensure the success of the vaccination program. Currently, this mutant is more serious than other mutants, or regulated vaccines do it. There is no evidence to suggest that it cannot be prevented.
“In collaboration with NHS Test and Trace, we strongly recommend that anyone over the age of 16 living in these two areas take the PCR Covid-19 test this week, even if they have no symptoms. The local government encourages local people to take the test by also providing a home test kit. ”
If someone tests positive, they should immediately self-quarantine and pass their contact details to the NHS Test and Trace.
If people living in this area need to leave home to work, volunteer, or buy essentials, follow national guidance on current blockade restrictions and use hand and face space rules to social distance. Is advised to protect. To take the test.
Onesworth leader Ravi Govindia sought to reassure the inhabitants. “I know people may find this news, but I want to reassure residents of these two regions that variants are common and have been found in London and the United Kingdom. More than anywhere else.
“Currently, the Covid-19 infection rate in the autonomous region is much lower, so testing and tracking and tracking systems can focus on finding all variants and ensuring rapid action. Vaccines in this variant. There is no evidence to suggest that it does not work.
“But they can be more contagious, which means it can spread more quickly. That’s why we’re conducting this additional test.
“We recommend that all people over the age of 16 in these areas be tested as soon as possible, even if they are asymptomatic. This will help find cases of new variants and counteract them. I will.
“And, as always, follow basic blockade rules, stay home, wash your hands regularly, stay away from others, and wear a face cover.”
How to get tested if you live in the affected area and have no symptoms of coronavirus
You can go to the mobile test unit at the Danebury Avenue Parking Lot on Danebury Avenue in Roehampton.
You need to book an appointment at www.wandsworth.gov.uk/surge-testing..
If others cannot book for you, you can book online on their behalf. If you can’t book online and don’t know who can book, please call 020 88716555 Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.
Also, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm at Roehampton’s SW15 4ER, Minstead Gardens Focus Hall, and Monday from 7:30 am to 4 pm at SW11 2DA’s Hope Street Battersea Sports Center. You will receive a Home Test (PCR) kit at. until Friday. Both sites are open Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
No reservation is required to collect the home test kit. Residents can drop in at either collection point. However, do this only if you do not have Covid-19 symptoms.
If you have symptoms, you can take the test at one of several symptomatic local test sites in Onesworth.You need to book an appointment at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test Or call 119.
A letter will also be sent to the houses in the disaster area, and detailed information will be sent.
The method of controlling this virus is the same regardless of the variant. It will not spread unless you avoid close contact with others. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay away from others, and reduce social contact.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]