South African Covid variants identified in two Onesworth wards

After confirmation of cases of the Covid mutant in South Africa, additional coronavirus tests have been deployed in two regions of Onesworth.

In a statement Wednesday (March 10), the Onesworth Council confirmed that cases had been identified in parts of the Roehampton and Putney Heath wards and in Battersea’s St. Mary’s Park ward.

The statement continues as follows: “All cases are currently self-quarantined and strong contact tracking is in place to track contacts and ask them to self-quarantine. If you are in one of the affected areas, You will receive a letter from the door.

“Mutant tracking and management is very important to ensure the success of the vaccination program. Currently, this mutant is more serious than other mutants, or regulated vaccines do it. There is no evidence to suggest that it cannot be prevented.

“In collaboration with NHS Test and Trace, we strongly recommend that anyone over the age of 16 living in these two areas take the PCR Covid-19 test this week, even if they have no symptoms. The local government encourages local people to take the test by also providing a home test kit. ”

If someone tests positive, they should immediately self-quarantine and pass their contact details to the NHS Test and Trace.

If people living in this area need to leave home to work, volunteer, or buy essentials, follow national guidance on current blockade restrictions and use hand and face space rules to social distance. Is advised to protect. To take the test.

Onesworth leader Ravi Govindia sought to reassure the inhabitants. “I know people may find this news, but I want to reassure residents of these two regions that variants are common and have been found in London and the United Kingdom. More than anywhere else.

“Currently, the Covid-19 infection rate in the autonomous region is much lower, so testing and tracking and tracking systems can focus on finding all variants and ensuring rapid action. Vaccines in this variant. There is no evidence to suggest that it does not work.

“But they can be more contagious, which means it can spread more quickly. That’s why we’re conducting this additional test.

“We recommend that all people over the age of 16 in these areas be tested as soon as possible, even if they are asymptomatic. This will help find cases of new variants and counteract them. I will.

“And, as always, follow basic blockade rules, stay home, wash your hands regularly, stay away from others, and wear a face cover.”

How to get tested if you live in the affected area and have no symptoms of coronavirus

You can go to the mobile test unit at the Danebury Avenue Parking Lot on Danebury Avenue in Roehampton.

You need to book an appointment at www.wandsworth.gov.uk/surge-testing..

If others cannot book for you, you can book online on their behalf. If you can’t book online and don’t know who can book, please call 020 88716555 Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Also, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm at Roehampton’s SW15 4ER, Minstead Gardens Focus Hall, and Monday from 7:30 am to 4 pm at SW11 2DA’s Hope Street Battersea Sports Center. You will receive a Home Test (PCR) kit at. until Friday. Both sites are open Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

No reservation is required to collect the home test kit. Residents can drop in at either collection point. However, do this only if you do not have Covid-19 symptoms.

If you have symptoms, you can take the test at one of several symptomatic local test sites in Onesworth.You need to book an appointment at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test Or call 119.

A letter will also be sent to the houses in the disaster area, and detailed information will be sent.

The method of controlling this virus is the same regardless of the variant. It will not spread unless you avoid close contact with others. Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay away from others, and reduce social contact.