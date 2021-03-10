Researchers identify inflammatory proteins associated with severe Covid-19





Patients with severe Covid-19 have shown elevated levels of important proteins in their blood. Researchers believe this may help identify the patients at highest risk.

In an analysis of more than 500 coronavirus patients across the UK, scientists identified several markers of inflammation in the blood that increased in the early stages of Covid-19 in people who continued to become seriously ill.

In particular, one marker, a cytokine called GM-CSF, was found at higher levels in patients who later progressed to serious illness compared to healthy controls and patients with influenza. It turns out that those who died in Covid-19 are almost 10 times more expensive. Increased GM-CSF will identify people at risk of developing severe Covid-19 and new treatments that may change the course of the disease, according to a team led by Imperial College London, the University of Edinburgh, and the University of Liverpool. May help provide a target for. Our new study shows that there are many inflammatory markers that occur in Covid-19, but these are in the range of “reactions” rather than “storms.” Dr. Ryan Sweat Dr. Ryan Swaite of the Imperial National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Research said: “People may be familiar with the term” cytokine storm. ” And death. “Our new study shows that there are many inflammatory markers that occur in Covid-19, but these are in the range of” reactions “rather than” storms. “ “In particular, we have identified a cytokine called GM-CSF, which is one inflammatory marker. It specifically marks severe Covid-19 and may play a role in causing severe disease. “Future studies can identify patients who are at very high risk of getting sick by increasing levels of this protein in their blood, and may benefit most from targeted therapy with GM-CSF. You need to determine if you have sex. “ The researchers analyzed blood samples taken from 471 patients hospitalized for the disease across the United Kingdom, recruited through the ISARIC4C study. They also analyzed the blood of 39 outpatients with mild Covid and preserved samples taken from 20 patients with the deadly H1N1 influenza isolated during the 2009/10 outbreak of swine flu. The team also examined a sample from 36 healthy volunteers without respiratory illness as a control. Analysis of the sample for 33 known inflammatory markers showed elevated levels of inflammatory protein clusters common to respiratory illness. It contains a cytokine called IL-6, which was found to be elevated in both mild and severe Covid-19 and influenza. According to a study published in Science Immunology, the Covid-19 group elevated several markers, including general inflammation, inflammation of the lining of blood vessels, and markers known to be associated with increased blood clotting. did. This suggests that they may be driving the underlying processes found in serious illnesses. GM-CSF levels increased in relation to the severity of the disease and increased early in patients who progressed to severe disease. It usually increased within 4 days of the onset of symptoms. But they added that GM-CSF is not the only important driver of serious illness, that its presence in the blood alone does not increase patient risk, and that it is used as a prognostic tool. It warns that research is needed. Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London and the lead author of the treatise, said: “Through world-leading collaborative clinical research such as ISARIC4C, we want to inform the global community of clinicians and researchers of where to look and what to target. “This study is the culmination of more than a decade of research by UK collaborators, starting with the outbreak of H1N1 influenza in 2009 and ending with the current Covid-19 pandemic. “It proves the power and effectiveness of collaboration more than anything else.” Studies by the UK’s International Consortium for Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infectious Diseases (ISARIC), supported by the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium (UK-CIC), were funded by NIHR and UKRIMRC.

