Gene therapy may one day treat chronic pain

Figure: Associated Press (((AP).

Group of scientists They say they are trying to develop a promising cure for chronic pain It works by turning down the genes that help us feel pain, but it doesn’t change forever.Their new study in mice suggests that gene therapy is possible Provides several months of pain relief at a time without major health risks. Still, We have to do more work before we can see People’s trial..

Chronic pain is one of the most common and difficult illnesses to treat.Estimates vary, but 2018 survey found While 20% of American adults experience chronic pain, 8% have severe pain that can have a significant impact on their daily functioning. There are many analgesic treatments available, but most only provide mild and / or short-term relief. More powerful drugs, such as certain opioids, can relieve considerable pain, but not everyone responds well to them, And they carry the risk of poisoning and other serious adverse effects. Even if opioids work as intended, the body can gradually become accustomed to them and become ineffective over time.

University of California Researcher, San Diego was exploring possible applications of genetic engineering when one of them, Anamoreno, came across an interesting treatise containing a gene called SCN9A.gene It is commonly expressed in nerve cells outside the brain and spinal cord, also called the peripheral nervous system (which means it is actively functioning). This paper details how a mutation that made the SCN9A gene non-functional made it impossible to enroll people and feel pain.Other the study Mutations that increase SCN9A expression in these cells have been shown to make people more sensitive to pain.

SCN9A regulates a part of the cellular mechanism called sodium channels, specifically a subtype known as Nav1.7. In the nerve cells where it was found, Nav1.7 appeared to be important for its ability to recognize pain signals that could be sent to the brain, and Moreno and her colleagues were intrigued. .. They reasoned that if they could find a safe way to weaken Nav 1.7 through gene therapy, they could help people with chronic pain. Also, because this gene has a simple function that appears to affect only Nav1.7, any treatment may be at low risk to people...

“What’s very exciting about this approach is that it targets genes with a very clean phenotype,” said Moreno, who recently received his PhD. Graduated from Biotechnology and Biomedical Engineering at the University of California, San Diego and said in an email.. “We know that this gene is directly involved in pain, so it is the perfect non-addictive target that makes it possible to provide relief for patients with chronic pain.”

G / O media may receive fees

It provides a visual indication of how the team’s gene therapy can help control chronic pain. Figure: Moreno et al./Scientific translation medicine

Their new work, Release In scientific translation medicine On Wednesday, we tested two common methods of genetic engineering in mice, the recently developed CRISPR / Cas-9 and an older technique that relies on zinc finger proteins... CRISPR is more commonly known for permanently editing genes, but the team modified each method to only temporarily block SCN9A / Nav1.7 expression and not turn it off permanently. I decided to use the version (delivered to the cells via the castrated virus).

The mice they used were intended to develop various types of chronic pain, including chemotherapy and inflammatory pain commonly associated with neuralgia. To measure their response to pain, researchers, among other things, looked at how long mice were. It can withstand stimuli such as heat and touch. Throughout their experiments, genetically treated mice appeared to be more tolerant of pain and generally experienced long-term pain relief (perhaps weeks to months in people). Also importantly, this treatment did not appear to have a noticeable adverse effect on the mice.

“Our study has shown efficacy, safety, and longevity,” Moreno said. “This has a lot of potential to help patients in clinics with intractable pain.”

Of course, these results are just the beginning of something that hasn’t been tested yet. The mouse is not a human, and there are probably important differences in the behavior of the Nav 1.7 version and our version.While the team’s treatment is displayed On temporary and safe paper, they still cannot rule out harmful and unintended effects from it.Moreno pointed out In people who cannot feel pain due to the dysfunctional SCN9A gene, they also experience anosmia, or the inability to smell. In mice, the team did not find any loss of smell, but it is one of the risks that needs special attention.

“As we move forward, we need to carry out strong toxicity studies to determine the safety profile of larger animal models,” she said.

Moreno founded a company called Navega with co-author Prasant Mari, who studied while at UCSD, to enable experimental treatment. (Co-author Tony Yaksh, UCSD Anesthesiologists and pain researchers are also Navega’s scientific advisors). Researchers then plan to tweak the methods for human use while moving on to testing with non-human primates. If things are going well, it may not be long before people can try it out.

“We believe we will reach clinical trials within two years,” Moreno said.