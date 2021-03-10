Health
COVID-19 Postural tachycardia, a new concern during recovery
The likelihood that COVID-19 long-haul carriers will experience symptoms suggestive of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) was enhanced by a small Swedish case series.
A group led by Madrin Johansson said in the spring of 2020, three young patients suspected of having COVID-19 were diagnosed with POTS more than three months later due to chronic symptoms of orthostatic tachycardia and orthostatic intolerance. I reported. , MD, PhD, Lund University and Skane University Hospital in Malmo, Sweden Published online JACC: Case report..
“There are many unclear points about the specific mechanism that causes it. POTS-like symptoms Patients after COVID-19, or how long these symptoms last, but Chronic symptoms Based on this initial clinical experience, some patients are expected. “
“This article from Sweden documents what many autonomic clinics are starting to see. This is an increase in referrals for POTS patients after COVID … the full impact of long COVID and long COVID POTS. Not yet known. More than 117 million patients suffering from COVID-19, we may be seeing many similar patients, “said Calgary University, Alberta, who was not involved in the study. Said Dr. Satish Large of Medicine.
Given that POTS has many treatment options and that delayed diagnosis leads to further physical condition and poor quality, POTS may manifest itself as a symptom of the acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is important for clinicians to recognize. Dr. Pam Taub of the UC San Diego Health System in La Jolla, California commented.
The case series are as follows. First case report Creating POTS-like images after COVID provides further support for the syndrome Possibility of association with virus infection, Dr. David Venditte, MD, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, commented.
Johansson et al. Pointed out that POTS can be caused by a viral disease or severe infection in 30% to 50% of patients.
The three Swedish patients were two women and one man between the ages of 28 and 42. All three patients experienced flu-like symptoms. The first test was negative for COVID-19 on a nasopharyngeal swab test, but the serological test for SARS-CoV-2 gave subsequent borderline results. Second, COVID-19 was identified early in the PCR test. The third remained negative on the coronavirus test, but was still referred to the tertiary center for follow-up after COVID-19.
Symptoms suggestive of POTS included persistent malaise, headache, palpitations, dizziness, brain fog, or exercise intolerance during recovery from COVID-19. Clinicians performed a combination of Valsalva maneuver and active standing and head-up tilt trials to diagnose POTS in these three patients.
“When research funders think about how to perform surveillance, this report points out the importance of assessing orthostatic vital signs in a stand-up test, either in any clinic or in automatic blood pressure. It can even be done at the patient’s home with a monitor, “Large commented.
Johansson’s group reported that POTS treatment included increased fluid intake. Compressed stockings, Iva Bradine (Corlanor), and beta blockers.
At the time of drafting the treatise, all three remained sick and two were still highly symptomatological.
“The main concern of this treatise is whether it should be labeled as POTS. It is certainly in terms of its prevalence, causes (eg antibodies, neurohumoral substances, virus direct, etc.). It may be a form of autonomic dysfunction that needs further study from. The ultimate prognosis. Labeling these patients as “POTS” further confuses the already confused situation, “Bendit said. Says.
“In the differential diagnosis of POTS, other identifications of sinus tachycardia, such as dehydration, other infectious diseases, hyperthyroidism, heart disease, anxiety, anemia, metabolic disorders, chronic fatigue syndrome, postural tachycardia, etc. It is important to consider possible causes and exclude them, “Johansson and colleagues pointed out.
“In any case, clinical studies should focus on establishing a more specific diagnosis. Not all triggers in” POTS-like “images produce the same results or respond to the same treatment. It takes a lot of work, “Venditte added. ..
Disclosure
There was no disclosure in Johansson’s group.
