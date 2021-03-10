New age groups invited to the vaccine as the numbers indicate regional progress





People between the ages of 56 and 59 in the West Midlands were asked to book their Covid-19 vaccination this week. The NHS chief petitioned after more than eight out of ten people between the ages of 65 and 69 accepted the jab offer across Britain. They are now sending a new group of letters recommending people to vaccinate, urging people throughout the region to move forward as the vaccine deployment is “paced”. Alison Tonge, Regional Director of Commissioning for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands, said: “The NHS Vaccine Program is committed to protecting the country from the coronavirus, and our ability to move on to the next age group is a testament to our excellent staff. “Vaccines are safe and effective. Those who are qualified but not yet vaccinated are advised to go online or call 119 to book.” Recipients of the letter can access reservation services nationwide online to arrange jabs at a convenient time and place. The booking service can be accessed at http://www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination. If you can’t go online, you can call 119 for free. Over 1.8 million people in the West Midlands took their first dose. The NHS is vaccinated in descending order of risk, increasing with age, and people between the ages of 50 and 55 will soon be invited. Citizens can use the National Reservation Service to book slots at the NHS Vaccination Center or one of the pharmacy-led services nationwide. Appointments are staggered to keep social distances, and people are urged not to appear early to avoid queuing. Before jabing, everyone undergoes a health check and pre-vaccination assessment.

