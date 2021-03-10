CDC guidelines for COVID-19 vaccinated populations backed by leading health professionals

Some top health professionals are promoting new things Federal guidelines Practices considered safe for fully vaccinated populations COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appearsWhile emphasizing the importance of Masking up High risk and in public places.

Long-awaited guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) An unmasked indoor rally of green light among fully vaccinated individuals, and fully vaccinated people, at low risk of severe COVID-19, vaccinated this week Mixing indoors with people who have not been vaccinated has suggested that it poses a particularly low risk among other recommendations. However, the CDC advised avoiding large indoor rallies and wearing masks in public or high-risk areas, regardless of vaccination status.

“This guidance is really thoughtful” Dr. Anne Riou, A Stanford Healthcare infectious disease specialist wrote to Fox News. “It balances removing some precautions in low-risk situations while maintaining them in high-risk and public situations.”

Liu said the guidance on the use of masks is reasonable, especially given the pervasive virus in the community and the fact that the majority of the country’s population has not yet crouched and vaccinated. Said that.according to data Approximately 90% of the US population, edited by the CDC, has not yet been fully vaccinated.

Andreacox, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, explained that jabs cannot completely eliminate symptomatic infections and the risk of infection because not everyone responds to the vaccine in the same way.

“After vaccination, it’s still important to wear a mask to protect yourself and others,” Cox said in an email. “It is especially important not to interact with other people who are not wearing masks, even in small groups, if they are not vaccinated and are at risk of severe infections. Large It’s safest to wear a mask when you’re out because you don’t know about people in public. “

Meanwhile, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel argues that the guidance remains too rigorous given that fully vaccinated individuals are at low risk of transmitting or transmitting the virus.

Separately, the public health authorities variant It is distributed in the United States, some of which are more contagious and probably More toxic There are still uncertainties about the effect on vaccine efficacy, but more than the original strain.

“Will the CDC also incorporate guidance on whether to behave differently around unvaccinated people at high risk of COVID exposure if the spread of mutants that the vaccine does not effectively block begins to be seen? “Liu wrote.

The agency’s travel-related COVID-19 guidance has not changed, but Dr. Jessica Justman, an associate professor of epidemiological medicine at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, expects the CDC to coordinate travel and workplace settings guidance. I told Fox News that I was doing it. In the next few weeks “

“Many of our variants are many of our variants,” said Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the CDC, at a briefing at the White House on Monday. [that] We know that it’s an international place, and the travel corridor is a crowded place. We are serious about curbing travel during this time, and the following set of guidance will give more science about what vaccinated people can do, and perhaps travel is included in it. I hope you will be able to do it. “

Finally, as another note, the new guidelines include fully vaccinated people (eg, some grandparents) and low-risk, unmasked, unvaccinated families with severe illness. We consider close indoor rallies with one household to be a safe “low risk”. “Activity.

“This grandparents example will be warmly accepted by many, especially since so many older people have been struck by a pandemic over the past year,” Justman wrote. “We hope that these new guidelines will encourage uncertain people to go ahead and get vaccinated.”

data CDC-edited COVID-19-related deaths over 380,000 ages have the highest mortality rate (32%) over the age of 85, with mortality rates declining across age groups. Ages 75-84 accounted for about 28% of deaths, groups aged 65-74 accounted for 21% of deaths, ages 50-64 accounted for 15% of reported deaths, and each age group under 49 years. It accounted for less than 3%. Each death.