Tennessee moves to the next stage of COVID vaccination | Portland





More than a million Tennessees will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after the Ministry of Health announced last week that it expects a large supply of vaccinations. According to health commissioner Lisa Piercy, the new qualifications include people over the age of 16 at high risk of cancer, high blood pressure, obesity, pregnancy, and caregivers and household residents of medically vulnerable children. Applies to. “This is a large population,” Piercey told reporters. “There are many people who qualify.” Tennessees should check with the county to learn more about eligibility and registration. In addition, residents of the state’s metropolitan areas may have different instructions. For people who are not classified in other high-risk groups, the age limit for vaccination remains 65 years or older. The state has entered the next phase since Monday. At about the same time, Tennessee will receive 54,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is in addition to the increased supply of two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week. Also last week, country music icon Dolly Parton encouraged people to get vaccinated in a video posted on social media while she received her first moderna shot. “I’m old enough to get it and smart enough to get it,” said a $ 1 million donation to Vanderbilt University for the development of a highly effective Moderna vaccine. Helpful Parton said. “I’d like to tell the cowards … Don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.” Separately, state health investigators are investigating whether anyone in Shelby County, including Memphis, has been vaccinated with an expired vaccine. The county’s head of epidemiology, David Sweat, said last Tuesday there were no signs that anyone had received an expired dose. The city of Memphis took over inventory and distribution of vaccines from the Shelby County Health Department last week after state officials revealed that some vaccines had been stolen and two children had been vaccinated. These developments emerged after 2,400 vaccines were reported to be wasted due to misunderstandings and inadequate records management in the state’s most populous counties. As of Tuesday, Shelby County had received more than 140,000 vaccines. According to the county health department, more than 42,000 people received the first and second doses. The goal is to vaccinate 700,000 people in the county by August. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that go away within a few weeks. However, for others, especially the elderly and those with health problems, the virus can cause serious symptoms and can be fatal. The majority of people will recover. To date, more than 11,400 COVID-19-related deaths have occurred in Tennessee, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. The death toll is the 14th highest in the country and the 18th highest per capita, with about 168 deaths per 100,000. One in 705 people in Tennessee was positive last week.

