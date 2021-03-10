Philadelphia: City will provide up-to-date information on COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021





For immediate release: Published March 10, 2021: Health Commission, Managing Directors Office, Public Health Service, Mayor’s Office, Emergency Management Agency Contact: Mayor Communications Bureau [email protected] Philadelphia-Philadelphia Public Health Service today announced 261 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Philadelphia. This brings the number of confirmed cases to 116,258. In addition, the Public Health Service has also published 15 new possible cases from rapid antigen testing.

The Public Health Service has confirmed one more death in Philadelphia. This brings the number of people infected with the virus in Philadelphia to 3,170. Of the total death toll of 3,170, 1,163 (37%) were residents of long-term care facilities. The Public Health Service reports that 227 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 31 using ventilators.

Mayor Kenny celebrates its first anniversary today First Case of COVID-19 in PhiladelphiaAnnounced on March 10, 2020, “One year after the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Philadelphia, more than 116,000 inhabitants tested positive for this virus. The numbers are staggering, but the reality may have been worse: the frontline workers who saved lives and helped keep our city running, and respected and covered restrictions. Thank you to all the individuals who played their part by hiding. “ Learn more about how the city has responded to COVID-19 and its widespread impact over the past year. This blog post..

Philadelphia Extends Vaccine Eligibility to Over 65: The Public Health Service today notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the Philadelphia Vaccine Advisory Committee has recommended changing the Philadelphia Phase 1b eligibility criteria to those aged 65 and over. Previously, Philadelphia Phase 1b age-based eligibility was limited to people over the age of 75. This change was possible due to the increased frequency of vaccines flowing into the city and was considered by the Vaccine Advisory Committee to align the city’s vaccine distribution program with the surrounding counties and states. The age-based eligibility change in Phase 1b will increase the pool of individuals who can be invited to book after city registration. Vaccine interest form.. If you are over 65 years old, we recommend that you complete the city’s Vaccine Interest Form. phila.gov/vaccineinterest, Or dial 3-1-1 so that you can be notified and instructed to set up a reservation at a municipal or affiliated clinic. Virtually all COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Philadelphia are by appointment. Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium is the only vaccine provider in the city with a walk-up clinic. All other providers, including the Center City Vaccination Center (a clinic operated by the convention center FEMA), must be booked and are only available to Philadelphia residents and Philadelphia Phase 1b qualified individuals. I can do it. This change will take effect immediately.

Site map test: Test site finder phila.gov/testing Help people find a free COVID-19 test in Philadelphia. Anyone can search for a site by address, click on a map location for specific site information, and filter by day of the week or drive-through or walk-up. COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form: The city has launched two forms to help Philadelphia register interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. These forms are not for booking registration, but will explain how to contact the Public Health Service when qualified and vaccines are available. For the general public COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form.. The form is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese and French. Individuals who do not have internet access can contact Philly311 (dial 3-1-1) to fill out the form of interest.

Employer Labor COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Form.. Employers who complete this form will be contacted to set up an opportunity to vaccinate priority staff when they are eligible and vaccines are available. COVID-19 Resource: Resources for the media: ### This press release was created by Philadelphia City.. The views expressed here are those of the author himself.

