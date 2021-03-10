A crowded New York prison stirs Covid’s horror: “It’s a time bomb.”

A prison in New York City was under threat from the coronavirus last spring, and city officials acted swiftly to drive hundreds of people out of a crowded, airless old building. This effort has reduced the prison population to its lowest point in more than half a century.

But it didn’t last long. A year later, the prison is more crowded than it was when the pandemic began. And infectious diseases that can pose public health risks even beyond prison walls have increased in recent months.

Currently, there are more than 5,500 prisons in the city, slightly more than those detained in March last year. About three-quarters of those detained are not convicted. During the pandemic, the court system remains largely suspended, and many have been waiting for trial much longer than usual.

In the proceedings, prisoners and guards also called for unsanitary and dangerous internal living conditions. Detainees recently detained on Rikers Island have stated that social distances have become impossible again in some prisons, and soaps, sanitary wipes and disinfectants are lacking or unavailable. Many prison officers do not yet wear face covers on a regular basis, they say.