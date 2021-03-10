Health
A crowded New York prison stirs Covid’s horror: “It’s a time bomb.”
A prison in New York City was under threat from the coronavirus last spring, and city officials acted swiftly to drive hundreds of people out of a crowded, airless old building. This effort has reduced the prison population to its lowest point in more than half a century.
But it didn’t last long. A year later, the prison is more crowded than it was when the pandemic began. And infectious diseases that can pose public health risks even beyond prison walls have increased in recent months.
Currently, there are more than 5,500 prisons in the city, slightly more than those detained in March last year. About three-quarters of those detained are not convicted. During the pandemic, the court system remains largely suspended, and many have been waiting for trial much longer than usual.
In the proceedings, prisoners and guards also called for unsanitary and dangerous internal living conditions. Detainees recently detained on Rikers Island have stated that social distances have become impossible again in some prisons, and soaps, sanitary wipes and disinfectants are lacking or unavailable. Many prison officers do not yet wear face covers on a regular basis, they say.
“They aren’t doing anything to keep us safe,” said 21-year-old Prakash Chulaman, who was released on bail from Rikers Island on January 19. It’s basically like not even a human being. “
Doctors said they were afraid that the increase in the virus in recent months could set the stage for another outbreak within the company.
Dr. Robert Cohen, a member of the city’s corrections committee, the oversight body that oversees prisons, said: “Every week, the number of people in prison is increasing, and most of the week, the number of people exposed to Covid-19 in prison is also increasing.”
People behind prisons are at increased risk of getting the virus and spreading it, and there are correctional facilities. It was home to some of the biggest outbreaks in the country.. Often, these outbreaks spread throughout the community as people moved in and out of detention.Some of the people detained in New York Vaccine was provided..
Seth J. Prince, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, said: “Inevitably, it will spread to the community where people come back.”
Prison infections and exposures rose to their highest levels since last spring in January and February, according to data held by Correctional Health Services, which oversees prison care. Correctional Bureau spokesmen warned in a statement that it may be difficult to track the prevalence of the virus in prisons, but prisons have lower average positive test rates than the city as a whole. Said.
The Correctional Bureau said there was no widespread or systemic shortage of soaps and other sanitary materials, and staff were subject to disciplinary action against not wearing masks. The agency also noted the proceedings filed by EE Keenan, a lawyer representing current and recent detainees on Rikers Island, and the judge refused to order city prisons to improve hygiene.
Nick Paolucci, a spokesman for the city’s legal department, said the allegations in the proceedings of prison officials were unfounded.
Still, public defenders and civil liberties groups are urging new efforts to release people from prison.
During the early months of the pandemic, public defenders and local civil servants, led by Mayor Bill de Blasio, went to city prosecutors and state courts. Release the most vulnerable population From behind the bar, we introduced an early release program for people sentenced to up to a year’s imprisonment.
By late April, the total population had fallen below 3,900 after the release of hundreds.
However, none of the measures taken by the city to free people were ongoing, and the prison population began to grow anew in the summer.
The population has increased as follows Rollback to state bail reform The law came into force in July Court Innovation CenterShaw, a non-profit criminal justice organization, contributed to some of the early rise.
According to future reports from the center, judges also set bail and remanded people to pretrial detention in violent felony cases that were not part of the state’s bail reform law. Prison alternatives are rarely used. Public defenders said attempts to ensure the release of people at high risk of being infected with the virus have been inadequate in recent months.
Arrest of violent crimes, including charges related to Increased city gun crime, Also contributing to the rise, city officials say. According to Corrections Bureau statistics, 12 percent of people in prison are there on suspicion of possessing a gun. Other serious accusations, including murder and assault, could also be related to firearms, which could mean a large number of people inside for gun-related crimes, officials say.
When people go to jail, they are at the mercy of the court system Works in slow motion.. According to city data, people spend an average of about three months in prison more than before the pandemic.
According to the city, at least 700 people have been imprisoned, and without a pandemic, the case is likely to have been resolved. According to the Corrections Bureau, an additional 285 people who would have been released to state prisons for imprisonment are currently being held in city prisons due to the suspension of these transfers.
“As a result, more people are at risk every day,” said Mayor spokeswoman Avery Cohen.
Internal conditions and fear of being infected with the virus also caused a mental health crisis, such as an increase in the rate of self-harm in a climate that one lawyer called “total fear.”
“Mental health experts don’t have to say that if someone is completely afraid of death and lives 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, their mental health will not be that healthy,” said the Rikers detainee. Said Keenan, a leading lawyer. In a proceeding against the city over the conditions of the prison. A group of guards also filed proceedings, saying that prison policy put them at risk.
According to doctors, court delays have a direct impact on the mental health of the people inside.
Uncertainty “makes people out of control and potentially even more desperate,” said Dr. Bipin Subedi, co-head of mental health at Correctional Health Services.
Internal time was particularly difficult for Mr. Chulaman, who was transferred to Rikers Island in July after the felony murder conviction was overturned and awaiting a new trial.
He spent more than three years at Rikers before his first trial, navigating anxiety and depression behind the bar. During the pandemic, most programming and cancellation of other opportunities to free him from his bed and unit exacerbated those problems, along with his constant fear of getting sick.
He and others detained in city prisons or recently released explained an increasingly dangerous and unsanitary situation reminiscent of the spring situation.
Sean Dan, who was released from Rikers Island on February 9 after several parole breaches, said more than 40 people lived in the same dormitory as him as the facility’s population increased in the winter. ..
He said their beds were 24 to 36 inches apart and the tables he ate were increasingly crowded. He rarely saw those spaces cleaned or disinfected by staff.
Manhattan’s public defender, Rigodis Apring, was in a state of relentless anxiety as her clients in prison did not experience a pandemic release and could not feel completely safe from the infection. He said he was there.
“You fall asleep with a mask, you wake up with a mask, and you live in this constant horror,” she said.
