Health
What Parents Should Know About Rare but Horrible COVID-19-Related Illnesses
It started with COVID-19 and became a nightmare.
The· Coronavirus It struck the dye family in Anchorage, Alaska in mid-November. My parents Heath and Haley were ill for a week. Cameron, then 6 years old, had a mild fever and a slight cough a day. Two-year-old Lucas never showed symptoms.
Four weeks later, Cameron’s fever reached 104.5 when they thought the worst had passed.He was diagnosed Streptococcal pharyngitisHowever, his parents, who saw many cases of streptococcus in his son, were uncertain. They heard about children’s multi-organ inflammatory syndrome, or a COVID-related illness called MIS-C. It attacked a girl in Heath’s Virginia hometown.
I visited various hospitals many times over the course of several days before the doctor finally agreed. My parents’ instinct was right. Cameron had a MIS-C. At that point, he was delusional and covered with a rash from head to toe.
With Correct diagnosis Finally, Heath was hoping that Cameron would bounce off soon. “And the next thing I know is that the nurse is running into this room, literally running, grabbing the bed and pushing down the hallway,” he said to the ICU.
He was placed on a ventilator, his lungs filled with fluid, his heart suffered, and his liver became inflamed, so he fought for days for his life.
MIS-C was first discovered in Europe after the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020. Doctors do not know what causes it, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that MIS-C occurs only after exposure to the coronavirus.
“The symptoms we see are due to overwhelming inflammation throughout the body,” said Dr. Jacqueline Suzumaszovic, a pediatric cardiologist at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital Heart Institute.
She said the child had a fever that lasted at least a day. Many have severe stomach pain and malaise. “Many of them have vomiting and diarrhea and a rash. Some of them have very red eyes.”
Dr. Jane Neuberger, vice chairman of the Department of Cardiology at Boston Children’s Hospital, said MIS-C was rare.
“Think this way. For every 1,000 children diagnosed with COVID, less than one child gets MIS-C,” she said. “The majority of children exposed to SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms.” As of early March, the CDC had 2,617 MIS-Cs. We reported cases and 33 deaths.
Last month’s journal study JAMA Included children under the age of 21 and teens hospitalized with MIS-C or severe COVID-19. Analysis revealed that patients with MIS-C were more prone to more severe heart problems and more extreme inflammation.
They were also likely to be black. Other studies have shown a high incidence of MIS-C in black and Hispanic children. Researchers are uncertain, perhaps because these groups are most exposed to COVID-19, according to Neuberger.
In developing a response to MIS-C, doctors have been led to Kawasaki disease, another disease that can affect the child’s heart. Still, MIS-C shares some symptoms with Kawasaki disease, but the illnesses are not the same, said Neuberger, who co-leads the national study of MIS-C.
She said that more than three-quarters of Kawasaki disease occurs in children under the age of five. “Infants can be affected, but MIS-C tends to occur in school-age children and teens.” Both conditions can cause coronary aneurysms — around the heart. Vascular weakening or ballooning. However, Kawasaki disease tends to get worse.
Suzumas Zovik said it is important to start care quickly. Treatment often includes steroids and antibody-enhancing drugs called intravenous immunoglobulin.
She said parents should speak out if MIS-C is suspected. “Not all caregivers in all hospitals have seen it.” She told her parents every day, “No one knows your child better than you.”
Newberger said good support care and medicine will calm you down Immune system, “The majority of children will get better, and I think it will be encouraging.”
For the Dye family, Cameron’s struggle has become a terrifying Christmas. Heath in the Air Force and Haley studying to become a nurse repeatedly use the term “trauma.”
However, after treatment, he recovered. After 10 days at the hospital, he went home.
At first he had a hard time walking. He had neurological problems — room temperature water gave him a “brain freeze”. In search of hot food, he turned around and shouted, “Oh, it’s so hot!” His mom said.
However, he enthusiastically returned to the first grade classroom. A cardiology test showed in his mind that “everything was good,” Heath said. He will need a follow-up visit by a specialist to look for changes, especially coronary aneurysms.
“I think the biggest concern is that I don’t know what to expect,” said Heath, who has had nightmares since his son was in the hospital. They share his story to help others — they already know two children who took timely care after hearing about Cameron. Others have decided that they are eligible for vaccination. Experts say it provides the best protection against viruses.
Cameron doesn’t remember the week he was ill, Haley said. But “he knows his illness is rare and special, and sharing his story, which he calls his” news, “will help other children. And he wants to be as conscious as we are. “
And there’s still a lot to learn, Szmuszkovicz admits.
Only one year has passed since MIS-C was first identified in children. Most have recovered. “I am very grateful for that,” she said. “However, heart?? That is what we still have to answer. ”
