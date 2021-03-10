US Preventive Medicine Committee Expands Eligibility Criteria for Lung Cancer Screening





The new lung cancer screening guidelines are a move aimed at significantly expanding eligibility to include young Americans with a short history of smoking and reaching more women and blacks. The· GuidelinesIs defined by the U.S. Preventive Medicine Commission and is once a year for people aged 50-80 who have smoked at least one pack daily for more than 20 years and have been or have quit smoking within the last 15 years. Screening is recommended. Over 14 million meet the new criteria — twice as many as previously qualified. Earlier guidelines published in 2013 did not recommend starting screening until age 55, including only those who smoked for more than 30 years. The expanded criteria will open screening to more women and blacks. According to medical experts, both populations are more likely to develop lung cancer because they are less exposed to tobacco than white men. The reason for these differences is not fully understood. “Some studies have hinted at the effects of some hormones on women.” Dr. Mara Antonoff, a lung surgeon at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, New York Times.. “”There is no answer when it comes to racial differences. Population-based data show that they are younger and more likely to develop lung cancer with less exposure to tobacco, but there is no mechanism. “ The new guidelines also state that: “If you haven’t smoked for 15 years, or if you experience health problems that significantly limit your life expectancy or your ability or willingness to undergo curative lung surgery, you should stop screening.” Lung cancer continues to be the leading cause of cancer death in the United States.according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Smoking is the greatest risk factor for it. This is associated with almost 90% of deaths from lung cancer. Lung cancer can be successfully treated if detected early enough. Studies show that annual CT scans reduce the risk of death from lung cancer by 20% to 25%. New published guidelines The Journal of the American Medical Association Tuesday is based on a systematic review of the literature and cancer intervention and surveillance modeling studies. USPSTF, an independent group of 16 doctors, scientists and public health professionals, First proposed New guidelines for last summer. The Task Force said screening rates for Americans remain low. A study based on data from 10 states found that only 14.4% of people eligible for lung cancer screening were screened last year. While more Americans are eligible for CT scans, the cost of scanning can be exorbitant, experts say. Scans are $ 300 and not everyone who can profit from them can afford or insure them. The Task Force says that anyone who meets the test criteria should discuss the benefits and risks of screening with their doctor. “Increasing the debate about lung cancer screening and providing screening to qualified people who like it is an important step in realizing the potential benefits of lung cancer screening,” they wrote.

